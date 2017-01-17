New Research Released - "CMO Insights on the Journey Toward Digital Agility"; The CMO Club in partnership with Oracle Marketing Cloud and Accelent Consulting

The new CMO Solution Guide reveals that digital agility is critical to customer intimacy, competitiveness, and increasing sales

(firmenpresse) - TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- CMOs have access to unprecedented degrees of customer insight that are rich, real-time, real world, 360 degrees, predictive, and actionable -- thanks to digital technology. While CMOs are striving to leverage these insights to provide better customer experience, capturing data and leveraging insights remains an elusive challenge. Figuring out how to best work with IT to design and integrate the appropriate infrastructure is perceived as the biggest barrier.

Today, The CMO Club, in partnership with Oracle Marketing Cloud and Accelent Consulting, released "CMO Insights on the Journey Toward Digital Agility." This new CMO Solution Guide presents the findings from a survey of over 80 CMOs and 1:1 interviews with marketing leaders in the US and Europe representing both B2C and B2B mid- to large-size organizations across a variety of verticals. The CMOs interviewed include Cambia Health Solutions, Farécla, The Recording Academy (The GRAMMYS), Yeti Coolers, Quint Group, SurePayroll, Talentsoft, and PagesJaunes.

The research reveals that leveraging digital marketing to get closer to the customer was almost twice as important as using it to increase sales. In order of priority, the top three drivers of digital marketing agility are: (1) enhancing the customer experience, (2) improving competitive position, and (3) increasing sales.

According to Pete Krainik, Founder and CEO of The CMO Club, "Through the turbulence of marketing transformations, the one steadfast hallmark of successful CMOs around the world is customer-centricity. However, CMOs need digital agility to unlock the rich insights that enable true customer-centricity. This guide shares the tried and true ways that leading CMOs in The CMO Club have forged digitally-agile, customer-driven organizations that have a leg up on the competition."

This study defines that 'world-class' digitally agile enterprises are those with core digital skills, advanced maturity and a desire to proactively seek new digital approaches. It is not enough to just understand what's needed -- it's also about translating that understanding into action and accelerating adoption.

Barbara Angius Saxby, Managing Director & Founder of Accelent Consulting, a firm specializing in digital marketing and sales strategy and execution, adds, "Everyone is talking about digital marketing and technology, so why did we feel the need to do this study? Because knowing that you need to become more digitally driven and doing it well are two different things. The need to act faster and adapt to changing customer and market needs has put the concept of digital agility front and center."

"Being agile isn't as simple as following one single methodology. The journey to digital agility -- as pointed out in the report -- is paved with continuous planning, testing, and integration. To achieve maximum ROI, it's critical that the CMO and CIO invest in open technology approaches and platforms that allow their organization to maximize the marketing technology investments made yesterday and today, while easily integrating the ones that come tomorrow," said Sylvia Jensen, Senior Director, EMEA Marketing, Oracle Marketing Cloud.

The CMO Club is the world's most engaged and inspired community of Senior Marketing Executives who help each other solve their biggest challenges within a candid, trusted and sharing environment. Collaboration fueled by inspiring events and within the members-only Digital Solutions Clubhouse raises the standard for what is required to be a successful Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 850 members, The CMO Club is the go-to center for today's Senior Marketer for peer-based personal and career success support. For more details, please visit .

Modern Marketers choose Oracle Marketing Cloud's data-driven solutions to create engagement, orchestrate experiences, connect data, and optimize online interactions that attract and retain ideal customers. These Modern Marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation along with hundreds of pre-integrated app and data partners. Leading brands use our award-winning expertise and technology to deliver personal experiences on a system that marketers love and IT trusts. They transform marketing by eliminating data silos, simplifying digital marketing, and spending more time innovating and less time integrating. Visit .

Founded in 2001 by Barbara Angius Saxby, Accelent Consulting helps companies improve business performance by optimizing marketing & sales strategies and driving digital transformation. We impact results through strategic leadership and execution knowhow. Born as an extension to our consulting work in marketing strategy, campaign strategy, marketing automation, and CRM and process alignment, the digitally agility practice is focused on helping companies become more flexible and efficient in applying digital strategies and technologies through digital agility assessments, strategic road mapping sessions, and digital marketing and technology alignment advisory services. Find out more at .

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

