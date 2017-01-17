       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Courier Tips: Dont Leave Your Profits on the Road

It is vital to look after your tyres, as tyre ageing can lead to costly repairs and unsafe driving. Discover the causes and how the process can be slowed here.

(firmenpresse) - There is little doubt that a couriers vehicle is the most important tool of their trade. They rely very heavily on their vehicle to get them from A to B, so it is vital that steps are taken to maintain the truck. Much like a good pair of trainers is essential for an athlete, a truck must have high-quality tyres and the haulier should know how to get the most life out of these. Regular maintenance can slow down tyre ageing; this ageing can result in failure, which could lead to accidents, repairs and other costly problems.

Firstly, it is worthwhile taking a look at the different types of tyres and the benefits/uses of each type:

Avon Van Tyres

A reinforced carcass makes the Avon range capable of carrying heavy loads. Their quality is reflected in the fact that they are used by famous constructors such as Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce. In addition to their excellent safety features, they are also known to offer value for money  this makes them an excellent choice for any courier who is operating on a budget.

Continental Van Tyres

Continental have a primary focus on safety with their high-quality tyres. The German company monopolises the fourth place in the global tyre market, so you can expect to find a wide range of reliable wheels for campervans right through to heavy commercial trucks.

Michelin Van Tyres

As one of the more recognisable global brands and an industry leader, you know that you are in safe hands with Michelin. They pride themselves on innovation and safety, ensuring that their excellent tyres have fantastic grip, great resistance to high temperatures and are built to last. Michelin have an enormous range to choose from, including tyres that provide car-like handling for heavy vans.

Slowing Down the Ageing Process

So, what causes tyre ageing and how can we slow down the process? The ageing comes from a chemical reaction within the rubber components, which is accelerated by exposure to sunlight and heat.



Surprisingly, it is often spare tyres that are stored in vehicles which suffer the most from ageing. This is due to the fact that they are not being used and overlooked when it comes to replacing. Therefore, it is worth replacing your spare when you replace your main set, even if the tread appears to be fine.

To slow down the ageing process, I urge you to check your tire pressure every 3,000 miles or before a long trip. You should always inflate them to the manufacturers recommendation (usually found in the owners manual), which will also help with gas efficiency. You must also get your wheel alignment checked; this too will be specified in the manual.

To equalise tread wear, consider rotating your tyres every 8,000 miles. These tips, and visually checking the wheels for damage and irregularities, will extend the life of the tyres and help couriers to feel safe on the road.



http://www.courierexchange.co.uk/courier.html



Norman Dulwich is a correspondent for Courier Exchange, the world's largest neutral trading hub for same day courier jobs in the express freight exchange industry.

published by: Holmfdr
Courier Exchange
London

