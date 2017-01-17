Courier Upskilling: Drone Piloting Takes Off

Drones look set to revolutionise the delivery landscape, but this is not something to be feared by courier drivers. Instead, it could help a company to succeed.

(firmenpresse) - Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No  its a drone. Much like any industry, there will always be exciting and innovative developments in the courier field that have the potential to transform the working landscape.



In recent years, anyone related to trucking will have been keeping a close eye on drone piloting and how it seems that this could be the future of delivery. It is understandable that this may cause stress and anxiety amongst truckers; however, it is actually a technological development that any courier could capitalise on.



Embracing the Technology



By embracing this amazing technology, any company could improve their business and stay ahead of the competition. Regardless of the line of work, it is always important to roll with the times and develop a large repertoire of skills. Drone piloting will be a great skill to have, so now is the perfect time to learn so that you are ready for change when the day comes.



Drone School



You can learn how to pilot a drone at a new school in Perth, Scotland. They hold quarterly three-day training courses where you will work towards a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) qualification  this will enable you to fly a drone as a commercial operator. Not only will the course teach you the skills you need to fly safely, but it will also educate you on flight plans, obtaining permission from the landowner and informing the police of your planned flight.



Amazon Leading the Way



This course has skyrocketed in popularity and it is easy to see why. Drones are used by many solely for pleasure, but they can also be utilised in many different industries. The logistics field is certainly one of these, with Amazon being the most notable company toying with the idea of using drones to deliver goods. They have partnered with the CAA and have been given permission to test beyond existing regulations; this work will prove key in determining how safe and reliable it is to use drones for delivery.





Amazon has suggested that they plan to use these devices to deliver items to customers in less than half an hour. This is quite an astonishing and revolutionary idea, but it should not cause anxiety for truck drivers. By developing the skill of flying a drone and having this as a service for your customers, it will enable you to stay competitive within the industry, impress customers and boost reputation.



First Delivery Made



One New Zealand courier company has already made the jump and completed the worlds first commercial delivery via drone. Fastway Couriers delivered auto parts 1.9km in less than 5 minutes; by road, it would have taken 20 minutes. It may not be the longest journey, but it easy to see how this is will be a part of the future of delivery. Despite this, there will always be a demand for a courier for much larger packages and the all-important human touch.



The introduction of drones to the logistics industry should not be feared, but embraced. Learning this skill could transform your courier company and help you to stay ahead of the curve.





More information:

http://www.courierexchange.co.uk/courier-jobs.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a correspondent for Courier Exchange, the world's largest neutral trading hub for same day courier jobs in the express freight exchange industry. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Courier Exchange

Date: 01/17/2017 - 15:45

Language: English

News-ID 518061

Character count: 3344

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Courier Exchange

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease