       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Transportation & Logistics


Courier Upskilling: Drone Piloting Takes Off

Drones look set to revolutionise the delivery landscape, but this is not something to be feared by courier drivers. Instead, it could help a company to succeed.

ID: 518061
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No  its a drone. Much like any industry, there will always be exciting and innovative developments in the courier field that have the potential to transform the working landscape.

In recent years, anyone related to trucking will have been keeping a close eye on drone piloting and how it seems that this could be the future of delivery. It is understandable that this may cause stress and anxiety amongst truckers; however, it is actually a technological development that any courier could capitalise on.

Embracing the Technology

By embracing this amazing technology, any company could improve their business and stay ahead of the competition. Regardless of the line of work, it is always important to roll with the times and develop a large repertoire of skills. Drone piloting will be a great skill to have, so now is the perfect time to learn so that you are ready for change when the day comes.

Drone School

You can learn how to pilot a drone at a new school in Perth, Scotland. They hold quarterly three-day training courses where you will work towards a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) qualification  this will enable you to fly a drone as a commercial operator. Not only will the course teach you the skills you need to fly safely, but it will also educate you on flight plans, obtaining permission from the landowner and informing the police of your planned flight.

Amazon Leading the Way

This course has skyrocketed in popularity and it is easy to see why. Drones are used by many solely for pleasure, but they can also be utilised in many different industries. The logistics field is certainly one of these, with Amazon being the most notable company toying with the idea of using drones to deliver goods. They have partnered with the CAA and have been given permission to test beyond existing regulations; this work will prove key in determining how safe and reliable it is to use drones for delivery.



Amazon has suggested that they plan to use these devices to deliver items to customers in less than half an hour. This is quite an astonishing and revolutionary idea, but it should not cause anxiety for truck drivers. By developing the skill of flying a drone and having this as a service for your customers, it will enable you to stay competitive within the industry, impress customers and boost reputation.

First Delivery Made

One New Zealand courier company has already made the jump and completed the worlds first commercial delivery via drone. Fastway Couriers delivered auto parts 1.9km in less than 5 minutes; by road, it would have taken 20 minutes. It may not be the longest journey, but it easy to see how this is will be a part of the future of delivery. Despite this, there will always be a demand for a courier for much larger packages and the all-important human touch.

The introduction of drones to the logistics industry should not be feared, but embraced. Learning this skill could transform your courier company and help you to stay ahead of the curve.



More information:
http://www.courierexchange.co.uk/courier-jobs.html



Keywords (optional):

courier,



Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a correspondent for Courier Exchange, the world's largest neutral trading hub for same day courier jobs in the express freight exchange industry. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

published by: Holmfdr
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/17/2017 - 15:45
Language: English
News-ID 518061
Character count: 3344
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Courier Exchange
Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: London

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Transportation & Logistics




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.545
Registriert Heute: 15
Registriert Gestern: 15
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 271


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z