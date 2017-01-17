SmoothRx Declares Launch Of Acne Scar Removal Cream Is A Success

After record-breaking 4th quarter sales, SmoothRx has declared the launch of their acne scar removal cream a success.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx announced the launch of their newest best-selling [acne scar removal](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) cream, sold exclusively on Amazon.com, a success after record-breaking sales during the fourth quarter of 2016. The scar removal cream is sold in 4-ounce containers and is made will all natural ingredients, ranging from shea butter, cocoa butter, rose hip seed oil, mango butter and olive oil. This unique formula will not only help fade current scars and stretch marks but also prevent future formation of them, thanks to the hydrating and moisturizing properties of this best scar cream.



Originally formulated to treat acne scars and stretch marks, SmoothRx has found that their best acne scar removal cream also works to help smooth fine lines, burn scars, and spider veins. The full list of ingredients includes: jojoba oil, organic olive oil, mango butter, shea butter, orange oil, rose hip seed oil, grapefruit seed extract, aloe leaf juice, and cocoa butter. The cream has a pleasant smell and all of the natural ingredients work together to highly moisturize the skin, providing increased flexibility needed for younger, healthier skin.



Amazon.com reviews support the powerful effects of this scar cream. A five-star reviewer writes: "2 neck surgeries in 4 month- best stuff I've found! Was using another product & when they stopped selling I was beyond upset. Now I'm happy as can be & on my 3rd order I think!"



The SmoothRx acne scar removal can be used by women or men who help to [treat scars](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) and stretch marks. The cream is available on Amazon.com for $19.95 per four-ounce bottle. Shipping is free with any order over $49, and SmoothRx provides a customer satisfaction guarantee, promising a full refund if customers are not completely happy with the product.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





