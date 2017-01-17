The Evolution of the Logistics Industry  the Future is Here

Logistics and courier jobs are evolving due to technology, consumer behaviour and politics. Read on to see how this can be embraced.

(firmenpresse) - I find the current situation in the logistics industry to be truly fascinating. Consumer behaviour, politics, technology and the economic climate are all causing the industry to evolve and develop; this means that it is important to be aware of the issues that are changing the shape of logistics. This will help you to embrace change and stay ahead of the curve.



Before taking a closer look at trends that are affecting how business is done, it is worth defining the supply chain as this is so crucial. The supply chain is a network of businesses that comes into contact with a product until it reaches the consumer; this could include manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, companies that deliver to the manufacturer and courier jobs. The supply chain shows steps on how a product reaches a customer, so if you can optimise this process, you can benefit from a faster production cycle and lower costs.



Trends Affecting Logistics



These are the recent developments that are affecting how business is done. Having this knowledge can enable you to embrace these changes and plan ahead so that you can efficiently deliver your products to the market.



Technological Advances: Technology has revolutionised many different industries  logistics is certainly one of these. Mobile computing, cloud technology, track and trace technology and voice recognition have become global trends, while the younger generation, who are coming into employment, is incredibly tech savvy. These technologies, along with amazing innovations such as 3D printing and drones, are being utilised in the supply chain in a trend that will only continue.



Consumer Behaviour: Leading on from technological advances, the behaviour of the consumer has rapidly evolved in recent times. The rise of e-commerce has forever changed the landscape and multichannel supply chains have had to quickly develop to meet demand. Adjustments must be made to fulfilment practices to handle the multichannel path, all while managing a B2B supply chain that is economical. Additionally, consumers now expect a range of delivery options (although, more often than not, they will select the cheapest option).





Politics: Politics will always affect business, but it is currently affecting the logistics field through increased fragmentation in the flow of goods; this is a result of changes in the global landscape. Globalisation has seen a number of emerging markets, such as Brazil, make their presence felt and many of these markets are now part of the growth strategy of several companies.



Economic & Environmental Forces: Logistics models are being altered by forces beyond the control of the industry. These include rising costs and diminishing resources, which could result in smaller companies having to merge with bigger businesses to reach adequate economies of sale. Harmful emissions will also be a factor and there will be a heavy focus on minimising these on courier jobs through eco-friendly transportation.



As you can clearly see, these trends are all causing an evolution in the logistics field that is leading towards a streamlined supply chain. Workers using advanced technology, autonomous robots in the warehouse, courier jobs that are faster and more efficient and globalisation, amongst many other trends, could all lead to positive change for both the industry and the consumer. It is vital that you carefully monitor these trends and always consider the consumers needs.





More information:

http://www.courierexchange.co.uk/courier-jobs.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Norman Dulwich is a correspondent for Courier Exchange, the world's largest neutral trading hub for same day courier jobs in the express freight exchange industry. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.

PressRelease by

Courier Exchange

Date: 01/17/2017 - 16:06

Language: English

News-ID 518074

Character count: 3694

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Courier Exchange

Ansprechpartner: Laura Bolick

Stadt: London



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease