Her Majesty the Queen Honours LoopUp co-CEO Michael Hughes with MBE

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- LoopUp (AIM: LOOP), the premium remote meetings company, announced today that co-CEO Michael Hughes has been appointed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) on The Queen's New Year's Honours List for 2017. Hughes was recognized for his services to British graduates in Silicon Valley and San Francisco through his work as Founder of the Silicon Valley Internship Programme (SVIP).

"It is an incredible honour to be recognised by Her Majesty," said Hughes. "I am very proud to be able to offer UK graduates the opportunity to work for and learn from some of the best tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley through SVIP."

Hughes founded the Silicon Valley Internship Programme in 2013 with the goal of giving computer science graduates from the United Kingdom exposure to Silicon Valley's rich entrepreneurial community and hands-on startup experience through a one-year internship. SVIP has had 60 graduates participate in the programme since its inception. The programme is currently for 2017 interns.

"The idea for SVIP was a direct result of my experience cofounding LoopUp and building our San Francisco-based product and engineering teams," said Hughes. "Companies in Silicon Valley are hungry for computer science talent, but competition for that talent is steep. At the same time, there is a growing wealth of engineering grads coming out of the UK and Europe. What better way to give back to the UK startup community and provide value to Silicon Valley companies, than to connect worthy UK graduates with companies who need them?"

Hughes cofounded LoopUp alongside co-CEO Steve Flavell in 2003 and is responsible for the company's global product development and platform operations. He holds a Masters of Engineering from Imperial College, an MBA from Stanford as an Arjay Miller Scholar, and was awarded a Sainsbury Management Fellowship by the Royal Academy of Engineers.

LoopUp (AIM: LOOP) is a premium remote meetings solution. Streamlined and intuitive, LoopUp is built for the needs of business users and delivers the quality, security and reliability required in the enterprise. One-click screen sharing and integration with tools business people use every day, like Outlook, make it easy for LoopUp users to collaborate in real time. LoopUp's award-winning SaaS solution doesn't overwhelm users with features, and doesn't require training. Over 2,000 enterprises worldwide, including Travelex, Kia Motors America, Planet Hollywood, National Geographic, and Subaru trust LoopUp with their remote meetings. For more information, visit .

