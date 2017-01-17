CRAWFORD & COMPANY® APPOINTS GEOFF PIGGOT NEW CEO FOR GLOBAL TECHNICAL SERVICES(TM) DIVISION

LONDON (Jan. 17, 2017) - Crawford Global Technical Services® (GTS(TM)) has named

Geoff Piggot its new chief executive officer. The appointment reflects Crawford

& Company®'s commitment to and investment in the growth of Crawford GTS®.



Piggot joins GTS(TM) from Gen Re and replaces Mike Reeves. Reeves retired after

40 years of distinguished service, during which time he was key in the formation

of GTS.



Reporting to Crawford®'s International Operations CEO Ian Muress, and based in

London, Piggot will lead an established global brand with a highly skilled

workforce comprising several hundred adjusters, engineers and forensic

accountants, many of whom are dual-qualified. Piggott's duties include

increasing global GTS revenue and expanding its breadth of services.



"Crawford GTS is recognised as the market's leading specialist technical claims

solution, and Geoff is fully capable of leading our global network," Muress

said. "He joins Crawford at a time when we are making unparalleled investment in

our consulting business to ensure the company continues to lead the claims

industry.



"Geoff's impeccable credentials include being a former board director at one of

the world's largest global reinsurance corporations, where he has carried out

claims leadership roles for 18 years. He has extensive experience supporting

global property, marine and facultative reinsurance claims functions and, as

such, can provide a unique customer perspective our clients will appreciate."



Crawford GTS serves reinsurers, the corporate market, insurers' major

loss/catastrophe divisions, and the London Market and Lloyd's syndicates.

Crawford GTS was created in 2009 to deliver a targeted solution for clients



seeking a unified major loss handling service. Crawford GTS adjusters respond

anywhere in the world and have attended every claim situation imaginable,

including the Japanese earthquake and Tsunami of 2011, as well as Hurricane

Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake in 2016.



"I am excited to join Crawford GTS," Piggot said. "The business is known for

employing the best people and deploying them worldwide. I look forward to

building on the work of Mike Reeves and the Crawford GTS team and continuing

this brand's development as the pinnacle of global insurance claims management."



Piggot's appointment also marks the end of an era. "As our new CEO joins the

business, I would like to thank Mike Reeves for his Crawford service," Muress

said. "GTS has been in safe hands during his tenure and is now placed to move to

the next level under Geoff's leadership. Mike will be missed not only for his

professionalism, but as a charming and popular individual."

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of

the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the

risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an

expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford

Solution(®) offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process

outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property

and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical

management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded

on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.



