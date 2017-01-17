(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CRAWFORD & COMPANY® APPOINTS GEOFF PIGGOT NEW CEO FOR GLOBAL TECHNICAL
SERVICES(TM) DIVISION
LONDON (Jan. 17, 2017) - Crawford Global Technical Services® (GTS(TM)) has named
Geoff Piggot its new chief executive officer. The appointment reflects Crawford
& Company®'s commitment to and investment in the growth of Crawford GTS®.
Piggot joins GTS(TM) from Gen Re and replaces Mike Reeves. Reeves retired after
40 years of distinguished service, during which time he was key in the formation
of GTS.
Reporting to Crawford®'s International Operations CEO Ian Muress, and based in
London, Piggot will lead an established global brand with a highly skilled
workforce comprising several hundred adjusters, engineers and forensic
accountants, many of whom are dual-qualified. Piggott's duties include
increasing global GTS revenue and expanding its breadth of services.
"Crawford GTS is recognised as the market's leading specialist technical claims
solution, and Geoff is fully capable of leading our global network," Muress
said. "He joins Crawford at a time when we are making unparalleled investment in
our consulting business to ensure the company continues to lead the claims
industry.
"Geoff's impeccable credentials include being a former board director at one of
the world's largest global reinsurance corporations, where he has carried out
claims leadership roles for 18 years. He has extensive experience supporting
global property, marine and facultative reinsurance claims functions and, as
such, can provide a unique customer perspective our clients will appreciate."
Crawford GTS serves reinsurers, the corporate market, insurers' major
loss/catastrophe divisions, and the London Market and Lloyd's syndicates.
Crawford GTS was created in 2009 to deliver a targeted solution for clients
seeking a unified major loss handling service. Crawford GTS adjusters respond
anywhere in the world and have attended every claim situation imaginable,
including the Japanese earthquake and Tsunami of 2011, as well as Hurricane
Matthew and the New Zealand earthquake in 2016.
"I am excited to join Crawford GTS," Piggot said. "The business is known for
employing the best people and deploying them worldwide. I look forward to
building on the work of Mike Reeves and the Crawford GTS team and continuing
this brand's development as the pinnacle of global insurance claims management."
Piggot's appointment also marks the end of an era. "As our new CEO joins the
business, I would like to thank Mike Reeves for his Crawford service," Muress
said. "GTS has been in safe hands during his tenure and is now placed to move to
the next level under Geoff's leadership. Mike will be missed not only for his
professionalism, but as a charming and popular individual."
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of
the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the
risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an
expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford
Solution(®) offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process
outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property
and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical
management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded
on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.
###
press-release-Crawco-UK-GTS-CEO-G-Piggot-final-01-17-2017:
http://hugin.info/155880/R/2071479/778416.pdf
Geoff Piggot2 GTS resized 2017:
http://hugin.info/155880/R/2071479/778418.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Crawford & Company via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/
Date: 01/17/2017 - 15:05
Language: English
News-ID 518089
Character count: 4550
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Crawford & Company
Stadt: ATLANTA
Number of hits: 32
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.545
|Registriert Heute:
|15
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|286
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.