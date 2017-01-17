Crowded Reveals Details of Tech Jobs Meetups for 2017

Leader in Connecting Tech Job Seekers with Top Employers Anticipates Overflow 'Crowd' for Upcoming Events

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- , the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs in the New York metro area, today shared details of its monthly Tech Jobs Meetups for 2017. These engaging and informative networking events, which will take place on the last Wednesday of every month at various locations throughout the city, enable tech job seekers to connect with employers that are hiring, meet other industry professionals and discover new tech job opportunities.

Aimed at software developers, software engineers, coders and tech professionals -- and the companies looking to hire them -- the next Tech Jobs Meetup will be held at Rise New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, starting at 6:30 p.m. A panel of recruiting experts, including representatives from Google, Crowded, Eko and Quidsi, will discuss tech hiring trends and share details about the current openings at their organizations. A record-breaking number of professionals are being forecast to attend with more than 500 people pre-registered.

Howard Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Crowded, commented, "Job candidates experience significant hurdles in their job searches: receiving unqualified overtures, determining fair pay for their experience, and getting an accurate picture of corporate culture. Online tools abound and certainly play an important role in the candidate experience. Augmenting the online experience with face-to-face events such as Crowded's Tech Jobs Meetups, however, can accelerate both the recruiting and job-hunting process."

Crowded hosted its inaugural meetup in December 2016, anticipating that 40 to 50 job seekers would attend the event held in the company's New York office. The overwhelming number of at the first meetup underscored job seekers' desire for more opportunities to make industry connections in person. With the software development industry expected to grow by 27 percent in the next year, it will become even more critical to bring together tech talent with the employers struggling to find ways to connect with them.

"Our Tech Jobs Meetups will help employers network with outstanding tech talent interested in New York metro area openings. Future meetups will focus on industry-specific categories such as FinTech and Healthcare IT," Schwartz added. "In addition to attending our meetups, candidates interested in application development, UI/UX, mobile technology and more are encouraged to join our thriving community by creating an online profile at Crowded.com."

More information about the January 25 Tech Jobs Meetup, including registration details, can be found at . Job seekers must have a Crowded profile to attend a Crowded Tech Jobs Meetup.

Based in New York City, Crowded enables employers to find the elusive tech purple squirrel, quickly and at no cost. Job seekers can use Crowded's application to build their profile, get recognized for their skills and abilities, and chat directly with hiring managers via text, Facebook or email. With Crowded, everyone can get hired and get to work.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit





More information:

http://https://www.crowded.com



PressRelease by

Crowded

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 15:09

Language: English

News-ID 518094

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crowded

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease