The University of Leuven and Plunet Provide Students with the Tools and Expertise for Managing Real-Life Translation Projects

(PresseBox) - The University of Leuven (KU Leuven) has recently become a new academic partner of Plunet Software. This partnership will make it possible for students of the Postgraduate Programme in Specialized Translation to learn how to master translation and project management tools and skills. Utilizing the Plunet Business Management System, KU Leuven students will have the opportunity to expand their project management and translation management knowledge to support the growing demand for translation management experts who can professionally and confidently handle the most complex of translation projects.

The translation management system, Plunet BusinessManager, provides a high degree of automation and flexibility for professional language service providers and translation departments. Using a web-based platform, Plunet integrates translation software, financial accounting and quality management systems. Within a configurable system, various functions and extensions of Plunet BusinessManager can be adapted to individual needs.

Promoting Project Management Best Practices

KU Leuven is Belgium?s largest university and one of the oldest and most renowned universities in Europe. The team behind the Postgraduate Programme, and more specifically, the Multilingual Workflow Management course, are integrating BusinessManager in the curriculum. The course, which is taught by both external experts and guest teachers in the translation and localization industry, provides students with the possibility to gain first-hand experience in using translation management software to manage multilingual translation projects.

?We chose to use Plunet BusinessManager because it is a leading force in the ever-growing TMS market? said Shana Michiels, research associate, KU Leuven. ?By letting our students get acquainted with this software, we hope to prepare them even better for the translation industry, which has a high demand for tech-savvy linguists and project managers who are able to meet the global companies? demands for quality, speed and efficiency.?



?We are very excited about our new partnership with The University of Leuven. Practical, top-quality training for young talent is becoming increasingly important for Plunet and the translation industry as a whole,? explains Daniel Rejtö, Head of Marketing at Plunet GmbH. ?With the Plunet Academy, we offer our university partners a non-bureaucratic use of the Plunet software. The free academy package includes professional expert training for tutors, user support and regular upgrades. Plunet is focused on investing in the future of young students, and this will ultimately mean a win-win situation for all involved,? emphasized Rejtö.

About University of Leuven

Founded in 1425, The University of Leuven (KU Leuven) is the oldest and largest university in Belgium. As one of the most prestigious and renowned universities in the international academic world, KU Leuven offers a wide variety of programmes and courses combining research-focused methods with the use of state-of-the-art technology. For more information on the University of Leuven, please visit http://www.kuleuven.be.





Plunet develops the world's leading translation and business management system for LSPs and translation departments. Plunet is built with powerful technology and includes a high degree of automation and flexibility. It can be integrated with CAT and financial accounting tools and even offers enhanced interpreting features. Standard functions include smooth collaboration with vendors and clients and the complete business workflow from quotes, orders, jobs and invoices to financial reports. Learn more at www.plunet.com.





