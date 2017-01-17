Laguna Appoints Charles Vest VP Of Sales for New Online Hemp & CBD Marketplace



(firmenpresse) - Laguna Appoints Charles Vest VP Of Sales for New Online Hemp & CBD Marketplace



January 17, 2017 - Kelowna, BC - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (OTC: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the Company or Laguna) is pleased to announce that Charles Vest has been appointed VP of Sales for Lagunas new Hemp and CBD online marketplace. This exciting marketplace is called Club 8 and will allow customers to buy the highest quality Hemp and CBD products at affordable wholesale prices. Club 8 will have no membership fees and will offer a referral program with incentives and commissions.



Charles, one of the worlds foremost experts in the Hemp and CBD space, brings a 27-year successful track record in marketing to Club 8. He has already assisted Laguna Blends in identifying multiple unique products within the sector. Charles will oversee the website operations and head up new product sourcing and selection for the new Club 8 site. Prior to being named VP of Sales for Club 8, Charles held the VP of Sales and Marketing position for HempMedspx and Medical Marijuana Inc. Recently, Charles was named Launch Coach because of the level of success he has been able to duplicate in four different company launches. He was also recently added to the Napoleon Hill Foundation of Speakers along side legends in the personal development field such as, Les Brown, Bob Proctor, Sharon Lechter, John Assaraf and many more. Charles has been interviewed on numerous television outlets such as Fox news, CNN and the Wall Street Journal.



Laguna Blends CEO, Ray Grimm Jr. had this to say about the announcement: As we build out the Laguna Management Team, we continue to identify highly motivated, experienced experts in the Hemp and CBD industry who are passionate about the health benefits of these products. Charles is highly qualified to lead the way for our online marketplace.



All Laguna products are available for purchase in the Laguna Shopping Cart, the trusted source for Hemp and CBD products.





About Laguna Blends Inc.

Laguna Blends is a market leader in the distribution of Hemp and CBD products. Lagunas growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies who formulate and, or manufacture Hemp products. Laguna Blends markets Hemp products utilizing its B2B Network, as well as driving traffic to its online marketplace. It's Lagunas intent to provide the highest quality hemp product experience for the end user, utilizing a proprietary nano-technology in many of its consumable and topical skin care products. Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Ray Grimm Jr

CEO, President & Director



CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS:

Howe & Bay Financial: 604-449-5302

COROPRATE MEDIA:

ir(at)lagunablends.com

www.lagunablends.com

https://cbdskincream.com/



Join Us On Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/LagunaBlends/

Twitter: (at)LagunaBlends



Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Companys business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.









PressRelease by

LAGUNA BLENDS INC

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/17/2017 - 15:47

Language: English

News-ID 518097

Character count: 4688

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LAGUNA BLENDS INC

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease