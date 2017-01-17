Teddy Shake Pink Flamingo Pool Float Will Receive A Website Update Before Summer

Teddy Shake announced today that their best-selling pink flamingo pool float will receive a website update before the summer.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch in September 2016, the Teddy Shake pink [flamingo pool float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_Odwwyb088E1FY) has become an instant favorite of customers. Sale for the first quarter were more than double projections, and customer feedback has been enthusiastic. Teddy Shake intends to harness this enthusiasm for the development of a new website before the summer pool season.



"We have a lot of people excited about our product," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "The reception we have received since the launch has been outstanding. We want to take some of this customer enthusiasm, combined with photos and stories of different ways to use our float, and use these in the creation of a new website. We want our website to show just how fun our flamingo pool float is, and encourage new customers to continue sharing their stories with us."



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo pool float has quickly become a customer favorite and the top-selling flamingo pool float on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_su_dp), the exclusive selling partner for the float. Measuring 80-inches when inflated, the Teddy Shake float is made of a bright pink vinyl that is durable enough that it can withstand hours of play in the pool, at the beach or in the family room.



Over 90 customers have written reviews of the Teddy Shake flamingo float, with 100% of customers rating the float four stars or higher, and the average rating a 4.9 out of 5 stars. Marge S. wrote a five-star review and said "This thing is just too much fun! We have a flamingo thing in our family and also a membership for a local pool where we often leave our floaties for other people to use. This was a huge hit at the pool- the kids and adults alike just love it. None of our floats make it through more than a season at the pool, due to the shared constant use of them and whatnot, but this one seems like it will last at least as long as the rest have! Good quality, cute float!"





The Teddy Shake pink flamingo float can be purchased only on Amazon.com and is currently priced at $39.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

