Savant Explorations Ltd. Announces Board Appointment

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Savant Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SVT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Geisthardt, CPA, CA, has been appointed to the Board.

Mr. Geisthardt is a Chartered Professional Accountant and former partner of Quantum Advisory Partners LLP. He has provided CFO, financial reporting and consulting services for numerous public companies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA
