Varo Engineers and Exacter Form Strategic Partnership for Electric Utility Market

(firmenpresse) - COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- , Inc. (Varo) of Dublin, OH and . of Columbus, OH have formed a strategic partnership that will expand Varo's scope of services to its utility transmission and distribution customer base.

The partnership will enable Varo's electric utility clients access to Exacter's cutting edge asset management technology and grid intelligence data for assuring system reliability. "Exacter's patented technology for identifying points of weakness on the grid not only provides another measure of quality assurance during our projects, but also allows us to extend the scope of our service to assure quality operations of the system long after completion," states Varo CEO Tim Burnham. "Being able to offer reliability services beyond installation underscores the commitment we have for continuous support for our utility clients."

For Exacter, the partnership is opening a new door to be involved with utilities at early phases of new construction. "Varo designs and builds some of the industry's finest substations, micro-grids, and parallel systems," states Exacter President and Chief Operating Officer, Geoffrey Bibo. "Varo's engineers are passionate about their designs providing long term value for their clients in the same way Exacter is a technology and process for continuous improvement for our clients. It's encouraging to me that we share this approach for the long-term success of our customers."

Varo has worked with numerous utilities and maintains ongoing relationships with several of the largest investor owned utilities in the U.S. "The engineer-to-engineer discussions Varo has with its customers will be very valuable in helping utilities understand the value and various applications of Exacter technology," continued Bibo. "We're excited to provide Varo with a new tool for their utility services offering."

"Our clients have the utmost trust and confidence in our abilities, which is why we have been so successful in the utility market," concluded Varo CEO Tim Burnham. "Being able to introduce a powerful tool like Exacter that will help our customers improve system reliability will be a great value add for Varo."

Since 2007 has provided strategic information and technology for helping utilities manage multiple aspects of overhead distribution & transmission reliability and overall asset management including predictive reliability initiatives, improving worst performing circuits, prioritizing capital planning, improving reliability indices, accelerating smart grid value and improving outage recovery.

Founded in 1948, , Inc. is a performance-driven consulting and engineering company offering a wide variety of services to many different industries including electric utilities, oil and gas, bulk material handling and industrial manufacturing. With offices in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Granville, Ohio, Varo focuses on developing long term relationships with their clients that leverage value through deep understanding of their clients' needs and the delivery of collaborative solutions.

Date: 01/17/2017

