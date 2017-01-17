Teddy Shake Metallic Gel Pens Are Rated #1 Pens For Writing Projects

The Teddy Shake metallic gel pens are rated the #1 gel pens for writing projects according to customers

(firmenpresse) - It has been just two and a half months since that launch of the Teddy Shake [metallic gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T). Since that time, sales for the gel pens have continued to increasing, exceeding all goals and projections for the holiday season. Satisfied customers have rated the Teddy Shake gel pens the top metallic gel pens for writing or art projects and have made the Teddy Shake pen the [#1 rated gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) for writing or art projects.. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took time today to issue a statement concerning this.



"We have a very unique, high-quality metallic gen pen," said Anderson. "Often when writing or drawing with a gel pen, they will bleed, smudge or skip, making it impossible to get a smooth stroke. Our gel pens are better than that. Our gel pen has a special patented tip that prevents these issues. There will be no puddles of ink when using a Teddy Shake gel pen. Our pens are designed for a smooth flow of ink to be released with every stroke."



The Teddy Shake metallic gel pens come in a set of 105 pens, with color styles ranging from the popular metallic to neon, milky, glitter or rainbow swirl. The pens contain 60% more ink than other gel pens and offer a guarantee with every purchase. The Teddy Shake metallic pens are perfect for art projects, adult coloring books, journaling, scrapbooking or just writing. Most importantly, the Teddy Shake gel pens are safe for the environment. The ink contained in the Teddy Shake is non-toxic, acid-free and lead-free.



Currently priced at $24.99, the Teddy Shake metallic gel pen can be purchased only on Amazon.com



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Requests:

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL, 33131 United States

United States

Date: 01/17/2017 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 518128

Character count: 2241

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL, 33131 United States



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease