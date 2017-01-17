Barona Creek Golf Club Ranked One of the Top 10 Best Casino Golf Courses in the Nation by Golfweek Magazine

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Barona Creek Golf Club at Barona Resort & Casino was ranked for the eighth straight year in magazine's Top Casino Courses and gaming destinations list in the country. Barona Creek Golf Club is ranked 9th on this acclaimed group of courses and the highest ranked California property in this category.

"Barona Creek Golf Club is honored to be on this prestigious list of top courses in the country year after year," said Don King, director of golf. "Earning the highest ranking in California is a testament to our staff and the support of our owners, the Barona Band of Mission Indians."

2016 Golfweek Magazines Top Casino Golf Course List:

1. Shadow Creek Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)

2. Fallen Oak Golf Club (Saucier, MS)

3. Greenbrier Golf Club (White Sulphur Springs, W. VA)

4. French Lick Resort (French Lick, IN) Pete Dye Course

5. We-Ko-PA (Fountain Hills, AZ)

6. Cascata (Henderson, NV)

7. Nemacolin Woodlands (Farmington, PA)

8. Wilderness at Fortune Bay (Tower, MN)

9. Barona Creek Golf Club (San Diego, CA)

10. Wynn Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)

11. Spirit Hollow (Burlington, IA)

12. The Preserve (Vancleave, MS)

13. French Lick Resort (French Lick, IN) Donald Ross Course

14. Salish Cliffs (Shelton, WA)

15. Firekeeper (Mayette, KS)

Barona Creek Golf Club is a 7,448-yard par 72 golf course with more than 114 multi-fingered bunkers and a series of lakes and ponds connected to the area's naturally fed streams. The course offers multiple sets of tees to accommodate players of all abilities. It features more than 170 mature native oak trees transplanted from other regions of the Barona Indian Reservation.

The course has also been recognized for its environmental efforts by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and San Diego Earthworks. Barona's state-of-the art water reclamation and wastewater treatment facilities allow the Tribe to save and reuse nearly every drop of water runoff at its Barona Resort & Casino and Barona Creek Golf Club. The property currently uses reclaimed water to irrigate the golf course and surrounding landscape. The course has also won the prestigious Bronze Signature Sanctuary Certification from Audubon International for its conservation, environmental quality and land management efforts.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 5th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on ,, and .

Rick Schloss



(619) 308-4387



Kelly Speer

(619) 933-5013





More information:

http://www.barona.com



PressRelease by

Barona Resort & Casino

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 17:12

Language: English

News-ID 518140

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Barona Resort & Casino

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease