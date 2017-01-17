San Antonio SEO Backlinking Keyword Optimization Marketing Services Launched

P.L. Enterprises, a digital marketing company based in San Antonio, Texas, launched a wide range of SEO services for local businesses. The company provides full updated keyword optimization, content management and backlinking services for local companies looking to increase their online visibility.

(firmenpresse) - P.L. Enterprises, a San Antonio digital marketing company, launched a wide range of SEO services for local businesses.



More information is available at [http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com](http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com/).



Internet marketing has grown considerably over the past few years, as more and more businesses look for ways to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews and Google searches to find both online and offline businesses and products, which makes online visibility an important overall business success factor.



The stakes are even higher if one considers the large discrepancy in terms of traffic to different search results. Traffic analyses show that roughly two thirds of all keyword-specific traffic go to the top three search results, with more than 95% going to the first page of Google results. This means that increased ranking can dramatically alter the amount of organic traffic to business websites, and thus amplify both business visibility and online client generation.



P.L. Enterprises has launched complete search engine optimization (SEO) services for local businesses in the San Antonio area, including keyword optimization, on-page optimization, backlinking and more.



SEO is perhaps the most important aspect of digital marketing, as Google searches not only account for a large portion of all website traffic, but SEO parameters are also a reflection of overall website quality and user-experience adequacy.



P.L. Enterprises offers SEO services adapted to the latest Google updates, taking into consideration both the growth of mobile searches and the content optimization algorithm updates.



Since Google has introduced a number of updates related to keyword content, and specific ways in which keyword density and related keywords are interpreted, professional SEO services are crucial for businesses looking to increase their Google ranking. P.L. Enterprises provides extensive SEO content expertize, as well as professional backlinking strategies and more SEO services.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com](http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com/).





More information:

http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

P.L. Enterprises

http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com/

PressRelease by

P.L. Enterprises

Requests:

P.L. Enterprises

http://targetedleadsforyourbusiness.com/

+1-210-833-1678

2354 West Gramercy Place

San Antonio

United States

Date: 01/17/2017 - 19:00

Language: English

News-ID 518145

Character count: 2660

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: P.L. Enterprises

Ansprechpartner: Pablo Ledesma

Stadt: San Antonio

Telefon: +1-210-833-1678



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease