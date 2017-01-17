London Ear Wax Removal Safe Endoscopic Microsuction At Private Clinic Launched

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network has launched its Endoscopic Ear Wax Microsuction services in London and the surrounding areas to help clients maintain ear hygiene and preserve ear and hearing health. Their services are provided by registered and insured professional Specialist Nurses and Audiologists.

(firmenpresse) - The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network, a private clinic serving Central London and the surrounding areas, has launched its Endoscopic Ear Wax Microsuction services. The services are performed by trained, registered and insured professional Specialist Nurses and Audiologists.



More information on The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network and their Endoscopic Ear Wax Microsuction services is available at: https://earwaxremoval.net.



Hearing loss can be a result of wax build up, or cerumen, in the ears. Ear wax is produced in the ear canal to provide a level of protection for the ear including protection from dust, foreign particles and microorganisms according to Health Line. The wax also protects the ear canal skin from irritation due to water.



When glands produce more ear wax than what is normally and naturally washed away, it can get hard and cause blockages Health Line reports. Cotton swabs used to clean ears can actually push wax deeper into ear canals causing a blockages or making existing blockages worse.



The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network provides Endoscopic Ear Wax Microuction in Central London (Baker Street), Pinner, East Finchley, Enfield and Welwyn Garden City to help clients maintain ear hygiene and preserve ear and hearing health.



There are natural methods available to remove ear wax including ear drops, olive oil, other oil blends, sodium bicarbonate, peroxide-based, ear sprays, water-based, oil-based, ear syringing/ear irrigation, cotton buds, home use ear vacuums and ear candles.



The best professional method of ear wax removal is microsuction due to its high level of safety. Each method of ear wax removal used at The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network requires different skill sets and further training under an ENT consultant is recommended if ear wax will be removed endoscopically.



Microsuction is the removal of ear wax from the ear using a medical suction device under the microscope with illumination. Normally a 2mm Zoellner tube is used, but a 1.3mm fine end may be used when working close to the ear drum.





Endoscopic Earwax Removal is the removal of earwax using an otoendoscope or video-otoendoscope to view the ear canal and ear drum, and various removal tools such as suction, the Jobson Horne probe, earwax hook or crocodile forceps.



More information on The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network and microsuction and endoscopic ear wax removal is available at: https://youtu.be/6d4qrm9kfAg.





More information:

http://https://www.earwaxremoval.net/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

https://www.earwaxremoval.net/

PressRelease by

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

Requests:

The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

https://www.earwaxremoval.net/

+44-800-133-7987

19 Melcombe Street London NW1 6AG

London

United Kingdom

Date: 01/17/2017 - 20:00

Language: English

News-ID 518151

Character count: 2881

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Microsuction Ear Wax Removal Network

Ansprechpartner: Jason Levy

Stadt: London

Telefon: +44-800-133-7987



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease