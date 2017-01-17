UBS Signs Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With EPAM to Boost Innovation

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM),

a leading global provider of product development and software engineering

solutions, today announced that UBS AG, the world's largest wealth manager, has

signed a multi-year strategic framework agreement. For the past nine years, UBS

and EPAM have collaborated to stay at the forefront of technology, positioning

UBS as a global leader in innovative financial products and services. The

agreement, which is valued at over $300M, supports the bank's strategic cost

reduction program. This commitment to efficiency allows EPAM to continue to

focus on innovative, end-to-end solutions, reducing time-to-market and improving

ROI on technology investments.



"Over the past nine years, EPAM has become a key supplier in helping us meet our

clients' expectations by working closely together with UBS, while maintaining

commitments to productivity and quality of delivery," said Mike Dargan, Group

Head of Information Technology, UBS. "We now look forward to evolving this

valued relationship further over the coming years."



"The wave of innovation and regulatory changes in the financial services

industry has created significant opportunities and challenges. Throughout our

long-standing relationship with UBS, we helped them push innovation to drive

growth and develop scalable platforms, leveraging our digital design and wealth

management expertise and quickly respond to regulatory and market changes," said

Balazs Fejes, Sr. Vice President, Co-Head of Global Business, EPAM. "For us,

this multi-year agreement with a global financial services leader clearly

demonstrates EPAM's capabilities in the marketplace."



The partnership between UBS and EPAM spans almost nine years, 10 countries and

three continents. In addition to the many business solutions that EPAM has

provided during this relationship, innovation will be a large focus throughout



this multi-year deal.



About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering

expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform

engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative

strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with

its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business

challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers

in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a

recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #8

in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information

technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies, and as a

top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and

follow us on Twitter (at)EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.



About UBS



UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and

corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. The

operational structure of the Group is comprised of our Corporate Center and five

business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal &

Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. UBS's strategy

builds on the strengths of all of its businesses and focuses its efforts on

areas in which it excels, while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth

prospects in the businesses and regions in which it operates, in order to

generate attractive and sustainable returns for its shareholders. All of its

businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive position

in their targeted markets. www.ubs.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking

statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to

risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to

be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors

discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update

or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under

applicable securities law.



CONTACT: Danielle Ruess-Saltz

M: 267.978.7688

danielle_ruess-saltz(at)epam.com









