EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on January 17, 2017, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB),

Reuters (EVSB.BR)



(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major

holdings)



EVS Broadcast Equipment has received transparency notifications in the last few

days indicating that Norges Bank crossed different times the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the different moves:



Date on which the threshold was crossed voting rights shares on loan Total

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

11/01/2017 2.78% 0.24% 3.02%

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

16/01/2017 2.53% 0.24% 2.77%







The most recent notification, dated January 17, 2017, contains the following

information:



Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or

voting rights / downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank (the Central Bank

of Norway), Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo, 0107, Norway

Transaction date: January 16, 2017

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 13,625,000



Notified details:

+----------+---------------+---------------------------------------------------+

|A) Voting | Previous | After the transaction |

|rights | notification | |

+----------+---------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+

| |# voting rights| # voting rights | % voting rights |

+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+



|Holders of| | Linked to | Not linked | Linked to | Not linked |

| voting | | securities | to the | securities | to the |

| rights | | | securities | | securities |

+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+

|Norges | 379,008 | 344,440 | | 2.53% | |

|Bank | | | | | |

+----------+---------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+

TOTAL | 344,440 | 0 | 2.53% | 0.00% |

+------------+------------+------------+------------+



+-------------+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|B) Equivalent| |

|financial | After the transaction |

|instruments | |

+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+

| | | |Exercise |# of voting| | |

| | | |period or|rights that| | |

| Holders of | Type of | | date | may be | % of | |

| equivalent | financial |Expiration| |acquired if|voting |Settlement|

| financial |Instruments | date | | the |rights | |

| instruments | | | |instrument | | |

| | | | | is | | |

| | | | | exercised | | |

+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+

|Norges Bank | Shares on | | At any | 32,651 | 0.24% | Physical |

| | loan | | time | | | |

| | (right to | | | | | |

| | call) | | | | | |

+-------------+------------+----------+---------+-----------+-------+----------+

TOTAL | 32,651 | 0.24% |

+-----------+-------+



+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------------+

| TOTAL (A & B) | | # voting rights | % of voting rights |

+---------------+---------------+-----------------+--------------------+

TOTAL (A & B) | 377,091 | 2.77% |

+-----------------+--------------------+





Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively

held:

Norges Bank is the Central Bank of Norway. As part of its central bank

activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is

responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global

(GPFG). The formal responsibility for management of the GPFG is placed with the

Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are

executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in

the name of Norges Bank.



Additional information:

This notification was triggered by an increase in shares held as collateral.





This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website

(www.evs.com).







Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their

shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes)

and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of

important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the

EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom(at)evs.com or fax

+32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to

be taken into account is 13,625,000 shares.





ABOUT EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the technology leader for live video production.

The company introduced Live Slow Motion replay in 1994, and has continued to

build on its reputation for quality and reliability with solutions that enhance

live sports, entertainment and news content. Innovations - such as the C-Cast

multimedia platform and DYVI IT-based switcher - are raising the bar for live

production enrichment, management and distribution. Broadcasters, rights owners,

producers and venues alike use EVS to maximize the value of their productions

and increase revenue streams. The company is headquartered in Belgium with

around 500 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North

America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information, please contact:



Yvan ABSIL, Senior Vice President, CFO

Geoffroy d'OULTREMONT, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate

Communication

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-

4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 14. E-mail: corpcom(at)evs.com; www.evs.com





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the

business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its

affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of

EVS' management are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from

those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and

uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the

company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's

products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce

new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and

pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual

results or performance of the company to differ materially from those

contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to

publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events.



