Atos coordinates the European inteGRIDy project that will pilot a new energy framework across 8 countries

InteGRIDy has secured funding of more than 12 million euros from the European

H2020 program, becoming the largest project in its category



Paris, Madrid, 16 January 2017 - Atos, international leader in digital

transformation, coordinates the inteGRIDy European project, which seeks to

connect innovative services, technologies and emerging mechanisms of intelligent

electric networks through the deployment of a scalable and replicable platform.

This platform will allow the connection of the current energy network with the

different market players, as well as providing improved capabilities for the

monitoring of consumption and generation profiles.



The ultimate goal is to facilitate the optimal and dynamic operation of the

power distribution network, boosting network stability while coordinating the

inclusion of distributed energy sources, virtual power generation plants and

innovative and collaborative energy storage schemes, with an increasing

percentage of renewable energies.



The most relevant innovations include the integration of existing automation

systems and intelligent meter reading with intelligent IoT infrastructure. Also

included is the development of modeling mechanisms oriented to the management of

network topology, the introduction of real-time response models and to perform

battery recharging profiles. InteGRIDy also incorporates predictive algorithms

to manage energy generation and demand in real time.



The 10 pilots that will take place in 8 European Union countries (Spain,

Portugal, France, Italy, UK, Greece, Cyprus and Romania) will benefit from

powerful visual analysis applications and dynamic simulations that will allow

them to make predictions and make optimal decisions on the resources to be used.



Andrea Rossi, Energy sector coordinator at Atos Research & Innovation department



and director of inteGRIDy project, comments: "All these innovations will be

demonstrated in 10 environments with different conditions. The pilots will be

located in different European countries and therefore governed by different

socio-economic markets and contexts."



Based on pilot results, the project will propose new consistent business models

with the energy paradigm proposed by inteGRIDy, which covers real-time demand

management and allows new market players to participate in network operations.



In addition to coordinating the project, which consortium involves 30 partners,

Atos contributes to the design and development of different elements of the

ecosystem, leading the establishment of business models that make sustainable

the deployment of the technology developed in the project.



The project started on January 1st, 2017, and the consortium includes Atos, Gas

Natural Fenosa and Aiguasol (Spain), SIEMENS, Teesside University, Isle of

Wight, University of Newcastle upon Tyne, Synergy Systems, EMSc (UK) and AT

Kearney (United Kingdom), Engineering, ASM Terni, University of Rome "Sapienza",

Polytechnic of Milan, Azienda San Severino Marche, Energy(at)Work and UNE (Italy),

INNED (France), University of Cyprus and Electricity Authority of Cyprus

(Cyprus), PH Energy, LISBOA E-NOVA, Portuguese Catholic University and Virtual

Power Solutions (Portugal), SIVECO Romania and Societatea De Distributie Si

Furnizare to Energiei Electrice (Romania), Centre for Research and Technology

Hellas (CERTH), Sunlight, WATT+VOLT and TREK (Greece).



www.inteGRIDy.eu

