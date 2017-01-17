(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
InteGRIDy has secured funding of more than 12 million euros from the European
H2020 program, becoming the largest project in its category
Paris, Madrid, 16 January 2017 - Atos, international leader in digital
transformation, coordinates the inteGRIDy European project, which seeks to
connect innovative services, technologies and emerging mechanisms of intelligent
electric networks through the deployment of a scalable and replicable platform.
This platform will allow the connection of the current energy network with the
different market players, as well as providing improved capabilities for the
monitoring of consumption and generation profiles.
The ultimate goal is to facilitate the optimal and dynamic operation of the
power distribution network, boosting network stability while coordinating the
inclusion of distributed energy sources, virtual power generation plants and
innovative and collaborative energy storage schemes, with an increasing
percentage of renewable energies.
The most relevant innovations include the integration of existing automation
systems and intelligent meter reading with intelligent IoT infrastructure. Also
included is the development of modeling mechanisms oriented to the management of
network topology, the introduction of real-time response models and to perform
battery recharging profiles. InteGRIDy also incorporates predictive algorithms
to manage energy generation and demand in real time.
The 10 pilots that will take place in 8 European Union countries (Spain,
Portugal, France, Italy, UK, Greece, Cyprus and Romania) will benefit from
powerful visual analysis applications and dynamic simulations that will allow
them to make predictions and make optimal decisions on the resources to be used.
Andrea Rossi, Energy sector coordinator at Atos Research & Innovation department
and director of inteGRIDy project, comments: "All these innovations will be
demonstrated in 10 environments with different conditions. The pilots will be
located in different European countries and therefore governed by different
socio-economic markets and contexts."
Based on pilot results, the project will propose new consistent business models
with the energy paradigm proposed by inteGRIDy, which covers real-time demand
management and allows new market players to participate in network operations.
In addition to coordinating the project, which consortium involves 30 partners,
Atos contributes to the design and development of different elements of the
ecosystem, leading the establishment of business models that make sustainable
the deployment of the technology developed in the project.
The project started on January 1st, 2017, and the consortium includes Atos, Gas
Natural Fenosa and Aiguasol (Spain), SIEMENS, Teesside University, Isle of
Wight, University of Newcastle upon Tyne, Synergy Systems, EMSc (UK) and AT
Kearney (United Kingdom), Engineering, ASM Terni, University of Rome "Sapienza",
Polytechnic of Milan, Azienda San Severino Marche, Energy(at)Work and UNE (Italy),
INNED (France), University of Cyprus and Electricity Authority of Cyprus
(Cyprus), PH Energy, LISBOA E-NOVA, Portuguese Catholic University and Virtual
Power Solutions (Portugal), SIVECO Romania and Societatea De Distributie Si
Furnizare to Energiei Electrice (Romania), Centre for Research and Technology
Hellas (CERTH), Sunlight, WATT+VOLT and TREK (Greece).
For more information: www.inteGRIDy.eu
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa
100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa ? 12
billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big
Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services,
Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as
transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment
industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry
knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across
different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing,
Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.
The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &
Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under
the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and
Worldline.
