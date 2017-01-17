Virbac : annual sales growth of 4.5%, at constant exchange rates

Virbac consolidated revenue in the fourth quarter reached 225.7 M?, a

significant +9.2% growth compared to the same period of last year and a +8.6%

increase at constant scope. Growth was driven primarily by sales in the United

States of historical ranges, including internal parasiticides (lverhart Plus and

Iverhart Max reintroduction), as well as dentals and dermatology ranges. Good

performances in Italy, Spain, Australia, and China also contributed to growth.

It should also be noted that the United States benefited from a storage effect

in distributors in 2016, with a return to the market for certain products at the

end of the year, in particular Iverhart Max, as well as a gradual recovery of

sales to clinics of reintroduced products.



Total 2016 annual sales reached 871.9 M? compared to 852.6 M? last year, a

+2.3% overall growth, of which +4.5% excluding unfavorable exchange rates

impact. All regions show positive developments with the exception of Chile. In

the United States, historical ranges, including dentals and dermatology,

continued to grow. The Iverhart Plus and Iverhart Max range of internal

parasiticides benefited from a favorable base effect over the year and showed a

good increase compared to the same period of 2015, while being below the

prospects due to a return on the market slower than expected. The Sentinel line

is down because of increased competition in the internal parasiticides segment,

which is also in a slight decline. Europe was up by 4.6% at comparable rates,

notably as a result of sustained activity in France thanks to recent launches of

parasiticides products and a favorable base effect due to low sales of

antibiotics in 2015, as well as the performance of the United Kingdom, Italy,



Greece and Spain. In the other regions, emerging countries contributed strongly

to organic growth thanks to the dynamism of India on ruminant ranges, including

nutritional supplements, parasiticides and antibiotics, from China with good

performance on companion animals products (Zoletil, Epiotic, Rilexine) and on

the industrial range, in Brazil and Mexico, notably on antibiotics for ruminants

(Multibio, Shotapen, Fortius).



In terms of species, revenue in the companion animals segment increased by

+6.2% and +7.7% at constant parities. This good performance is due to the

gradual recovery of sales of historical products in the United States and the

ramp-up of new products launched recently in Europe, notably the Effitix and

Milpro parasiticides and the new nutrition range. The dentals, dermatology,

hygiene and specialities lines also contribute to this level of sustained

growth.



The food producing animals segment shows a negative evolution: -2.8%, of which

+0.3% at constant scope. The segment is strongly impacted by the situation in

Chile, which is down 18%. Outside of aquaculture, the two bovine and industrial

sectors (pigs and poultry) showed contrasting performances at constant rates and

perimeter respectively of + 6.2% and -0.7%. Growth was driven mostly by emerging

countries, mainly India, Brazil and China, as well as by New Zealand, while

activity in Europe was down in the industrial sector (pigs and poultry).



Perspectives

In the United States, the US subsidiary was finally notified by the FDA on 16

December of the lifting of the warning letter received in December 2015,

enabling the St. Louis site to recover its compliance status with Good

Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and thereby the ability to file new registration

and variation files with the FDA, and to ensure the continued transfer of

production from Sentinel Spectrum to St. Louis as initially planned.

The Group current operating profit - adjusted is expected to exceed 10% at

constant exchange rates, while deleveraging has continued in the second half of

the year, which should lead to an annual decline in net debt of around ? 50

million. The Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be around 4.5 at

constant exchange rates. It should, however, be above 4.5 at real rates. In view

of these factors, Virbac obtained from its pool of banks an easing of the

covenant clause at the end of 2016. The net debt to EBITDA ratio must now be

below 5.5 at actual rates versus 4.5 before. The discussion continues with

private investors (Schuldschein), representing approximately 15% of Virbac SA's

financing. Virbac also obtained from its pool of banks an easing of the covenant

clause for 2017 in the same proportions as in 2016.



2016 NET REVENUE

Provisonal

871.9 M?

TOTAL GROWTH

+2.3%

GROWTH AT

CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

+4.5%

GROWTH AT CONSTANT SCOPE

+4.4%



Of which :

COMPANION ANIMALS

+7.7%



FOOD PRODUCING ANIMALS

CONSOLIDATED DATA Evolution

Unaudited - in at constant Evolution at

million Euros 2016 2015 % change exchange rates constant scope



Net revenue - 1(st) 211.4 211.4 +0.0% +3.4% +3.3%

quarter

Net revenue - 2(nd) 218.5 220.9 -1.1% +3.9% +3.7%

quarter

Net revenue - 3(rd) 216.3 213.7 +1.2% +2.3% +2.2%

quarter

Net revenue - 4(th) 225.7 206.6 +9.2% +8.6% +8.6%

quarter

Net annual revenue 871.9 852.6 +2.3% +4.5% +4.4%

