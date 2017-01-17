Sanofi: SuliquaTM Approved in the European Union for the Treatment of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

Paris, France - January 18th , 2017 - Sanofi announced today that the European

Commission has granted marketing authorization in Europe for Suliqua(TM), the

once-daily titratable fixed-ratio combination of basal insulin glargine 100

Units/mL and GLP-1 receptor agonist lixisenatide for the treatment of adults

with type 2 diabetes. Suliqua is authorized for use in combination with

metformin to improve glycemic control when this has not been provided by

metformin alone or metformin combined with another oral glucose lowering

medicinal product or with basal insulin.(1)



"Suliqua is an innovative new combination therapy that has the potential to

address significant unmet needs for people living with type 2 diabetes in

Europe," said Elias Zerhouni, M.D., President, Global R&D, Sanofi. "The approval

of Suliqua represents the successful culmination of a concerted effort by Sanofi

scientists to bring two injectable treatments together in a single and precisely

titratable dose. Sanofi has a long history of elevating care for people with

diabetes, and we believe Suliqua will make it easier for patients with

inadequately controlled diabetes to reach their treatment goals."



The decision to grant marketing authorization in Europe for Suliqua was based on

data from two Phase 3 studies, LixiLan-O and LixiLan-L, which enrolled more than

1,900 adults with type 2 diabetes worldwide to evaluate the efficacy and safety

of the fixed-ratio combination when used in patient populations insufficiently

controlled after OADs and after basal insulin therapy, respectively. Suliqua

demonstrated statistically superior blood sugar (HbA(1c)) reduction versus



lixisenatide (-0.8%, p<0.0001) and insulin glargine 100 Units/mL (-0.3%,

p<0.0001) in LixiLan-O, and versus insulin glargine 100 Units/mL (-0.5%,

p<0.0001) in LixiLan-L.(2,3)



Suliqua will be delivered in two pre-filled SoloSTAR(®) pens, providing

different dosing options that may help answer individual market and patient

insulin needs. The differentiation between the pen strengths is based on the

dose range and ratios of each pen. The 10-40 SoloSTAR pre-filled pen will

deliver 10 to 40 dose steps of insulin glargine 100 Units/mL in combination with

5 to 20 micrograms of lixisenatide. The 30-60 SoloSTAR pre-filled pen will

deliver 30 to 60 dose steps of insulin glargine 100 Units/mL in combination with

10 to 20 micrograms of lixisenatide.(1)



"We welcome the addition of Suliqua in the EU to help address the needs of

people living with type 2 diabetes who are currently not reaching their blood

sugar targets," said Javier Ampudia Blasco, Specialist of Endocrinology and

Nutrition at the Clinic University Hospital Valencia and Associate Professor of

Medicine at the Medicine Faculty of Valencia in Spain. "It is important to

achieve glycemic control without increasing the risk of hypoglycemic events or

additional weight gain when oral agents or basal insulin are no longer

sufficient. The simple administration of this combination product of insulin and

a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist in a single daily injection may help

to reduce the daily complexity of diabetes management and improve efficacy for

people with type 2 diabetes compared with its components. Suliqua is easy to use

with dose adjustments based only in the fasting glucose values."



Marketing authorization in Europe for Suliqua is applicable to the 28 member

states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and

follows the November 2016 positive opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal

Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The

product was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November

2016, as Soliqua(TM) 100/33, and has been available in the U.S. since January

4, 2017. Launches in individual EU countries are anticipated from Q2 2017

onward.



About Sanofi Diabetes & Cardiovascular

Diabetes and cardiovascular disease affect millions of people worldwide, with

many managing the complex challenges of both. Building on our portfolio

evolution, heritage and expertise, Sanofi has a focused business unit dedicated

to delivering innovative, value-based medicines and integrated solutions in

these therapeutic areas. We are committed to a collaborative approach that

involves strategic alliances with professional and patient associations,

research institutions and leaders in healthcare and other industries, with the

goal of advancing scientific knowledge, driving the convergence of science and

technology, helping to improve outcomes and inspiring an evolution in care.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements

are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include

projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of the

product, or regarding potential future revenues from the product. Forward-

looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects",

"anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "looks forward" and

similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations

reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are

cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various

risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally

beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments

to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the

forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties

include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or

government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or

commercial potential of the product, the absence of guarantee that the product

will be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical

data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety,

quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with

intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome

of such litigation, and volatile economic conditions, as well as those risks

discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by

Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for

the year ended December 31, 2015. Other than as required by applicable law,

Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

information or statements.







