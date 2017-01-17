TBC Bank PLC: Appointment of Chief Risk Officer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") together with its subsidiary JSC TBC Bank ("TBC
Bank") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Chkonia to the Management
Board of TBC Bank as Chief Risk Officer and Deputy CEO with immediate effect.
Mr. Chkonia brings 15 years of international banking and risk management
experience. Prior to joining TBC Bank, he was a Director at BlackRock in the
BlackRock Solutions group advising financial institutions and regulators on
areas related to enterprise risk management, balance sheet strategy and
regulation. Mr. Chkonia also served as Senior Vice President at PIMCO
responsible for the risk advisory practice focusing on origination and execution
across European credit and capital markets.
In his earlier career, Mr. Chkonia has held different managerial roles at
European Resolution Capital, Goldman Sachs, and EBRD. David holds a BSc from San
Jose State University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of
Pennsylvania.
Commenting on the appointment, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer
of TBC Bank said, "I am very pleased to welcome David to TBC Bank's Management
Board as our Chief Risk Officer. David brings with him extensive financial
services and risk management expertise. I am confident that David will
contribute a great deal to the Bank's further growth and development."
For further enquiries, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations
Anna Romelashvili
ir(at)tbcbank.com.ge
About TBC PLC
TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was
incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of TBC Bank on
10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol
TBCG.
About TBC Bank
TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group
in Georgia, with a total market share of 29.7% of loans (37.2% with Bank
Republic) and 30.6% of non-banking deposits (35.5% with Bank Republic) as at 30
September 2016, according to the data published by the NBG.
