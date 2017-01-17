TBC Bank PLC: Appointment of Chief Risk Officer

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") together with its subsidiary JSC TBC Bank ("TBC

Bank") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Chkonia to the Management

Board of TBC Bank as Chief Risk Officer and Deputy CEO with immediate effect.



Mr. Chkonia brings 15 years of international banking and risk management

experience. Prior to joining TBC Bank, he was a Director at BlackRock in the

BlackRock Solutions group advising financial institutions and regulators on

areas related to enterprise risk management, balance sheet strategy and

regulation. Mr. Chkonia also served as Senior Vice President at PIMCO

responsible for the risk advisory practice focusing on origination and execution

across European credit and capital markets.



In his earlier career, Mr. Chkonia has held different managerial roles at

European Resolution Capital, Goldman Sachs, and EBRD. David holds a BSc from San

Jose State University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of

Pennsylvania.



Commenting on the appointment, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer

of TBC Bank said, "I am very pleased to welcome David to TBC Bank's Management

Board as our Chief Risk Officer. David brings with him extensive financial

services and risk management expertise. I am confident that David will

contribute a great deal to the Bank's further growth and development."







For further enquiries, please contact:



Head of Investor Relations



Anna Romelashvili



ir(at)tbcbank.com.ge







About TBC PLC



TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was

incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of TBC Bank on

10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol



TBCG.







About TBC Bank



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group

in Georgia, with a total market share of 29.7% of loans (37.2% with Bank

Republic) and 30.6% of non-banking deposits (35.5% with Bank Republic) as at 30

September 2016, according to the data published by the NBG.









