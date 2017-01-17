LECTRA: Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert evaluation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert
evaluation
Extended scope and strides forward in key functionalities, including material
forecasting, deliver number one industry ranking for Lectra Fashion PLM in
WhichPLM benchmark study
Paris, January 17, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, receives a glittering result in WhichPLM's recent benchmark
evaluation for the newest version of Lectra Fashion PLM which extends the scope
from design and product development to production for retailers, manufacturers,
and brands.
Providing greater visibility over fabric management and collection development
processes, and guiding companies towards making the right decisions before
production, Lectra's extremely capable PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)
platform scored at, or above, the industry average in all of the 43 functional
areas WhichPLM measured, achieving the highest-scoring solution evaluated by
WhichPLM to date.
"With the creation of tools that support the real business of fashion, and the
extension of the solution's footprint, we are extending our recommendation of
Lectra to be shortlisted by any fashion and apparel brand, retailer or
manufacturer-of any size and geographical spread," underlined Mark Harrop, CEO
and Founder of WhichPLM.
The WhichPLM benchmark evaluation measures against the industry average (a
composite score of over 10 modern PLM solutions' capabilities), the key product
lifecycle functions a prospective PLM customer should seek. The study also
probes the vendors' capabilities, industry knowledge, customer insights,
services and support facilities. For WhichPLM, Lectra's technology, which
clinched four four-star ratings, 'is among the best the industry has to offer;
its roadmap is clear; and its extended fashion platform reveals a persuasive
vision.'
Stellar performance compared to industry average
One of the most significant additions to the Lectra solution, explains WhichPLM,
is the Material Forecast module: "This is the first instance WhichPLM has seen
of scientific material intelligence being made digestible and useful for non-
technical users of PLM." With the cost of raw materials, a pressing concern for
the industry, particularly as an average of 60% to 75% of product cost is
materials, Lectra's module provides real visibility into accurate material
consumption at the vital early stages of product development.
Further key functional areas in which Lectra's updated Fashion PLM 'sufficiently
improved' compared to the 2015 evaluation, to earn a higher star rating in
2016, include: creative design (CAM), color integration, material development,
sample management, supplier management, auditing & compliance, sustainability,
quality auditing, collaboration & integration, mobile applications, user
interface and dashboards.
WhichPLM's assertion that 'Lectra's integration to Illustrator remains one of
the best the market has to offer,' reflects the extension of PLM's reach
throughout the product lifecycle, and deeper links between Lectra Fashion PLM
and third party applications, like Adobe Illustrator, as well as Lectra's own
desktop solutions.
"This benchmark study, carried out by reputable PLM experts, WhichPLM, clearly
demonstrates the real value of the Lectra Fashion PLM. Our solution brings more
people into PLM, and places our customers firmly at the center of our approach
to make both core, and extended functionality, as broadly useful and intuitive
as possible," explained Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and
Communications Officer, Lectra.
About WhichPLM
WhichPLM is an independent digital magazine dedicated to product development for
the fashion industry. Since its launch in September 2008, WhichPLM has become an
industry institution, packed with exclusive news, interviews, analysis and
insight. It attracts a readership of the biggest names in retail, footwear and
apparel from around the globe.
For more information please visit www.whichplm.com
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol
E-mail: n.fournier-christol(at)lectra.com
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40
Lectra_WhichPLM_press release:
http://hugin.info/143494/R/2071402/778363.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LECTRA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.lectra.com
Date: 01/17/2017 - 17:50
Language: English
News-ID 518160
Character count: 6556
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: LECTRA
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.549
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|262
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.