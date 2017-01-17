LECTRA: Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert evaluation

Lectra's latest fashion PLM solution reaps highest score in industry expert

evaluation



Extended scope and strides forward in key functionalities, including material

forecasting, deliver number one industry ranking for Lectra Fashion PLM in

WhichPLM benchmark study



Paris, January 17, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, receives a glittering result in WhichPLM's recent benchmark

evaluation for the newest version of Lectra Fashion PLM which extends the scope

from design and product development to production for retailers, manufacturers,

and brands.



Providing greater visibility over fabric management and collection development

processes, and guiding companies towards making the right decisions before

production, Lectra's extremely capable PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

platform scored at, or above, the industry average in all of the 43 functional

areas WhichPLM measured, achieving the highest-scoring solution evaluated by

WhichPLM to date.



"With the creation of tools that support the real business of fashion, and the

extension of the solution's footprint, we are extending our recommendation of

Lectra to be shortlisted by any fashion and apparel brand, retailer or

manufacturer-of any size and geographical spread," underlined Mark Harrop, CEO

and Founder of WhichPLM.



The WhichPLM benchmark evaluation measures against the industry average (a

composite score of over 10 modern PLM solutions' capabilities), the key product

lifecycle functions a prospective PLM customer should seek. The study also

probes the vendors' capabilities, industry knowledge, customer insights,



services and support facilities. For WhichPLM, Lectra's technology, which

clinched four four-star ratings, 'is among the best the industry has to offer;

its roadmap is clear; and its extended fashion platform reveals a persuasive

vision.'



Stellar performance compared to industry average



One of the most significant additions to the Lectra solution, explains WhichPLM,

is the Material Forecast module: "This is the first instance WhichPLM has seen

of scientific material intelligence being made digestible and useful for non-

technical users of PLM." With the cost of raw materials, a pressing concern for

the industry, particularly as an average of 60% to 75% of product cost is

materials, Lectra's module provides real visibility into accurate material

consumption at the vital early stages of product development.



Further key functional areas in which Lectra's updated Fashion PLM 'sufficiently

improved' compared to the 2015 evaluation, to earn a higher star rating in

2016, include: creative design (CAM), color integration, material development,

sample management, supplier management, auditing & compliance, sustainability,

quality auditing, collaboration & integration, mobile applications, user

interface and dashboards.



WhichPLM's assertion that 'Lectra's integration to Illustrator remains one of

the best the market has to offer,' reflects the extension of PLM's reach

throughout the product lifecycle, and deeper links between Lectra Fashion PLM

and third party applications, like Adobe Illustrator, as well as Lectra's own

desktop solutions.



"This benchmark study, carried out by reputable PLM experts, WhichPLM, clearly

demonstrates the real value of the Lectra Fashion PLM. Our solution brings more

people into PLM, and places our customers firmly at the center of our approach

to make both core, and extended functionality, as broadly useful and intuitive

as possible," explained Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and

Communications Officer, Lectra.





About WhichPLM

WhichPLM is an independent digital magazine dedicated to product development for

the fashion industry. Since its launch in September 2008, WhichPLM has become an

industry institution, packed with exclusive news, interviews, analysis and

insight. It attracts a readership of the biggest names in retail, footwear and

apparel from around the globe.



For more information please visit www.whichplm.com





About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





