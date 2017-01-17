(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Holdings Group Inc., a
leading, Chicago-based professional employer organization (PEO) and Global
Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, recently announced Michael Downey,
Certified Public Accountant, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief
Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Tytko, who served as Elements' CFO
for approximately two years.
"I am very excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Rick Hammell, Chief
Executive Officer of Elements. "We are extremely grateful for John's
contributions to Elements and know that Michael will be able to seamlessly fill
this role. His experience working for rapidly growing companies and knowledge of
launch and revenue growth strategies immediately impressed me. Building a team
with diverse backgrounds and expertise, like Michael's, will help take Elements
to the next level."
Downey is one of Hammell's newest additions to the leadership team, bringing
with him widespread experience in corporate accounting, financial reporting and
planning, cost management, mergers and acquisitions, human resources management,
and supply chain/operations. In his new role at Elements, Downey is responsible
for all of Elements' accounting and finance functions, leading reporting
processes, management and risk planning, financial and operations strategy, and
more.
"Elements is growing and we have ambitious business goals for the New Year,"
said Downey. "It's a notable time for the company and I'm looking forward to
being part of a team that helps Elements reach new heights."
Downey joins Elements from Ignite USA, a Newell Rubbermaid Company, where he
served as Controller and, most recently, Vice President of Finance. In his role
at Ignite USA, he helped manage all accounting and finance activities, including
the launch and growth of Ignite brands revenues from $0 to $200 million in ten
years. Prior to working at Ignite USA, Downey held various positions of
increasing responsibility in finance and accounting roles.
To learn more about Elements Holdings Group Inc., please
visit www.elementsgs.com.
About Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries
Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services
from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to
bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop
HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists,
Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer
compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients' success
worldwide. Elements Global Services and Elements PEO are subsidiaries of
Elements Holdings Group Inc. Learn more
at www.elementsgs.com & www.elementspeo.com
Contact:
Tom Donda
Motion PR
tom(at)motionpr.net
(312) 329-3971
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries via GlobeNewswire
Date: 01/17/2017 - 17:22
Language: English
News-ID 518161
Character count: 3642
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries
Stadt: Chicago
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.549
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|254
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.