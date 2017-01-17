Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries Announces Michael Downey as New Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elements Holdings Group Inc., a

leading, Chicago-based professional employer organization (PEO) and Global

Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, recently announced Michael Downey,

Certified Public Accountant, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief

Financial Officer (CFO). He will succeed John Tytko, who served as Elements' CFO

for approximately two years.



"I am very excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Rick Hammell, Chief

Executive Officer of Elements. "We are extremely grateful for John's

contributions to Elements and know that Michael will be able to seamlessly fill

this role. His experience working for rapidly growing companies and knowledge of

launch and revenue growth strategies immediately impressed me. Building a team

with diverse backgrounds and expertise, like Michael's, will help take Elements

to the next level."



Downey is one of Hammell's newest additions to the leadership team, bringing

with him widespread experience in corporate accounting, financial reporting and

planning, cost management, mergers and acquisitions, human resources management,

and supply chain/operations. In his new role at Elements, Downey is responsible

for all of Elements' accounting and finance functions, leading reporting

processes, management and risk planning, financial and operations strategy, and

more.



"Elements is growing and we have ambitious business goals for the New Year,"

said Downey. "It's a notable time for the company and I'm looking forward to

being part of a team that helps Elements reach new heights."



Downey joins Elements from Ignite USA, a Newell Rubbermaid Company, where he

served as Controller and, most recently, Vice President of Finance. In his role

at Ignite USA, he helped manage all accounting and finance activities, including

the launch and growth of Ignite brands revenues from $0 to $200 million in ten



years. Prior to working at Ignite USA, Downey held various positions of

increasing responsibility in finance and accounting roles.



To learn more about Elements Holdings Group Inc., please

visit www.elementsgs.com.



About Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries

Currently operating in over 135 countries, Elements provides a range of services

from traditional PEO to its employer of record services, offering the ability to

bridge to international markets for companies of all sizes. With its one-stop

HR, multi-country payroll platform and global network of HR specialists,

Elements focuses on providing a simplified human resource and employer

compliance solution by delivering the key elements for their clients' success

worldwide. Elements Global Services and Elements PEO are subsidiaries of

Elements Holdings Group Inc. Learn more

at www.elementsgs.com & www.elementspeo.com



Contact:

Tom Donda

Motion PR

tom(at)motionpr.net

(312) 329-3971









