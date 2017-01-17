BMO Named to the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for Fourth Straight Year

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and CHICAGO, ILLINOIS and DAVOS, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- For the fourth year in a row, BMO Financial Group has been named to the Global 100 - reinforcing its position as one of the most sustainable corporations in the world. The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Global 100 index of the most sustainable corporations - an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights Inc. - is the world's most extensive data-driven assessment of corporate sustainability.

"We're honoured to be included again in this select group, and to have risen in the rankings," said Simon Fish, General Counsel for BMO Financial Group, and Chair of BMO's Sustainability Council. "As a responsibly managed bank, we consider social, economic and environmental impacts as we pursue sustainable growth. It's important to us that we meet the needs of the present without losing sight of how to meet the needs of future generations."

BMO's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and Public Accountability Statement (PAS) outlines the most material ESG issues as identified by our stakeholders and the bank. Our sustainability performance metrics are listed in our ESG Scorecard. The ESG Report/PAS is available at: . The new edition for 2016 will be available in February.

2016 Sustainability Highlights:

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

