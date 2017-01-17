B. Braun Medical and Overlook Medical Center's Collaborative Peripheral IV Catheter Educational Outcomes Research Results Published in the Journal of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- B. Braun Medical Inc. collaborated with Overlook Medical Center, part of New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System, to conduct a randomized trial assessing the impact of B. Braun's proprietary blended, simulation-based educational intervention on staff nurses' peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) knowledge, confidence, and procedural skills. The study results showed significant improvements in these areas in a simulated environment.(1) The research manuscript was published in the December issue of Simulation in Healthcare.

It is estimated that more than a billion PIVCs are sold annually worldwide with at least 80 percent of all hospitalized patients receiving some form of infusion therapy. A recent analysis revealed overall PIVC catheter failure rates ranging from 35 - 50 percent, which leads to premature removal before the catheter's intended dwell time. Health care practitioner PIVC knowledge and procedural skill deficits have been identified as one of the primary factors leading to premature catheter failure due to a variety of patient complications, which decreases patient satisfaction and increases the overall cost of care.(1,2)

"Pure product innovation by medical device suppliers is no longer enough," said Kevin Glover, Corporate VP, Clinical Education, Training and Outcomes Research at B. Braun. "Our future success depends on the extent to which we are able to transparently work together with our customers to help solve clinical patient care problems by leveraging existing products with innovative new evidence-based educational solutions. This collaborative research project with Overlook Medical Center was an important first step on this new journey that B. Braun is undertaking."

"Nursing education departments are striving to adapt nursing curriculum to meet 21st century evidence-based instructional design best practices and stay ahead of the curve," said Nowai Keleekai, PhD, RN, Nurse Researcher at Overlook Medical Center.

"Active collaboration with industry partners who are also seeking to positively affect patient outcomes, should be considered as an effective option to share instructional knowledge and resources, and promote evidence-based practices to improve patient care," added Keleekai.

The passage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010 ushered in a new era of health care, and one of its primary focuses is on providing better quality patient care at reduced cost. "Given every organization's limited resources, it can be difficult for a single entity to make progress alone to address significant patient outcome issues of common interest," Glover said. "The missions of hospital providers, their medical device suppliers, medical professional associations, patients, and government have never been more aligned to collectively develop solutions through educational research to improve health outcomes."

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the health care industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit

, headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, is a leading non-profit health care delivery system in New Jersey. Our network includes Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ; Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ; Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ; Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ; Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ; and Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, as well as Atlantic Rehabilitation, and Atlantic Home Care and Hospice. It also includes its subsidiary, Atlantic Ambulance Corporation. Atlantic Health System comprises 1,747 licensed beds, more than 14,000 employees and more than 4,000 physicians. Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University; is part of Atlantic Accountable Care Organization, one of the largest ACOs in the nation, and is a member of AllSpire Health Partners.

(1) Keleekai, N., Schuster, C.A., Murray, C.L., King, M.A., Stahl, B.R., Labrozzi, L.J., Gallucci, S., LeClair, M.W., & Glover, K.R. (2016). Improving nurses' peripheral intravenous catheter insertion knowledge, confidence and skills using a simulation-based, blended learning program: a randomized trial. Simulation in Healthcare, 11, 376-384.



(2) Helm, R. E., Klausner, J. D., Klemperer, J. D., Flint, L. M., & Huang, E. (2015). Accepted but unacceptable: peripheral IV catheter failure. J Infus Nurs, 38, 189-203

