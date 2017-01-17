CSE: 2017-0110 - Fundamental Change - Alta Vista Ventures Ltd.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- The Change of Business of Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. has been approved. Alta Vista will begin trading under the new symbol UAV on January 18, 2017.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com

Please note the name, CUSIP and ISIN will remain the same.

Alta Vista will specialize in low altitude, high definition aerial imaging services. The Issuer will offer a full range of high definition aerial imaging services, which include aerial surveying and mapping, inspections, investigations, monitoring, aerial videography, aerial photography, and geophysical surveying that can be used for numerous applications in the fields of aggregates and mining, environmental planning and monitoring, archeology, engineering, construction, forestry, agriculture, and more.

Le changement dans les activites de Alta Vista Ventures Ltd. a ete approuve. Alta Vista seront transigees sous le nouveau symbole UAV sur le18 janvier 2017

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a thecse.com

S'il vous plait noter le nom, CUSIP et ISIN restera le meme.

Alta Vista se specialisera en basse altitude, services d'imagerie aerienne a haute definition. L'emetteur offrira une gamme complete de haute definition des services d'imagerie aeriennes, incluent la topographie aerienne et cartographie, inspections, enquetes, surveillance, videographie aerienne, photographie aerienne et des leves geophysiques qui peuvent etre utilise pour de nombreuses applications dans les domaines des agregats et minier, planification environnementale et surveillance, archeologie, ingenierie, construction, foresterie, agriculture et plus.

