Claroty Selected as Finalist for RSA(R) Conference Innovation Sandbox 2017

Claroty inclusion highlights urgent need to secure and optimize industrial control systems that power the world and drive the global economy

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- , an innovator in Operational Technology (OT) cyberthreat protection, today announced the company has been named one of 10 finalists for Innovation Sandbox Contest 2017. Underscoring both increasing complexity and connectedness of OT networks, and the rapidly growing risks to infrastructure security and integrity, on Monday, February 13, 2017, Claroty will have the opportunity to showcase its groundbreaking innovations to the panel of judges for a chance to be named "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017."

The promotes new approaches to information security technology, provides advice and counsel for entrepreneurs, and exposes the RSA Conference community to venture capitalists, industry experts, senior level business practitioners, and thought leaders.

"It's no secret that past winners of this honor have become successful additions to the information security industry, and there's no doubt this year's crop of finalists will produce another hit," said Sandra Toms, vice president at RSA and curator of RSA Conference. "This event gives startups the kind of visibility and validation that can easily turn into high growth and increased funding, which we expect to continue with this year's top 10."

Claroty is closing a decades-long gap that has for far too long left the critical infrastructure networks that power the world, and form the backbone of the global economy, exposed to potential harm. These networks are found across nearly every industry, from energy, chemical and manufacturing, to the building/data center infrastructures that underpin global financial systems and business operations.

Attacks against critical infrastructure have unfortunately transitioned out of the realm of the theoretical and, alarmingly, into our new reality. The "red lines" that conventional wisdom once held would prevent disruptive or destructive attacks in critical infrastructure have dimmed if not disappeared entirely. This new reality is cause for serious concern given the antiquated nature of security strategies and defenses in the industrial control system domain. Adversaries ranging from nation-states to global terrorist organizations are emboldened and are increasingly looking to ICS network attacks to shake up or destabilize another country or region. Beyond the "cyberwar" scenario, criminals are also signaling their intent to target these important networks with ransomware attacks and other IP-oriented motives.

"We built Claroty with a singular mission -- to secure the most important networks in existence. Our team is harnessing decades of industrial control system and cybersecurity experience," said Amir Zilberstein, CEO at Claroty. "Our innovative platform addresses the entire threat by providing extreme visibility into complex multivendor networks and a common operational view that bridges the gap between plant operations and IT security. The system's high-fidelity models and advanced algorithms provide fine-grain anomaly detection -- enabling customers to detect threat activity at any point in the kill chain."

"RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" will be determined at the conclusion of the Innovation Sandbox Contest after each finalist gives a short presentation to a panel of judges that includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, RSA Corporate; Patrick Heim, head of trust and security at DropBox; and Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research division at Rambus.

Additional information about "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" and Innovation Sandbox Contest can be found at: .

Claroty's mission is to secure and optimize the industrial control networks that run the world. The company's platform enables customers to enjoy the substantial benefits of increasingly networked control systems without compromising operational resiliency or the security of core assets. The Claroty Platform provides extreme visibility into the widest range of ICS, SCADA and other control system devices, protocols and networks using passive monitoring techniques to safely examine and analyze OT networks. The system provides real-time monitoring and anomaly detection, employing high-fidelity models and advanced algorithms to alert our customers to both cybersecurity and process integrity issues. The platform is powered by Claroty Research, the industry's leading OT cybersecurity research team with members from elite cyberunits of the Israeli Defense Force. For more information, visit .

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit .

RSA Conference logo, RSA, Dell, EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

