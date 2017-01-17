       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Declan Announces Appointment of Michael Curtis as Director

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Declan Resources Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN)(CSE: LAN.CN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Curtis has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, filling the casual vacancy previously created by Mr. Gordon King's resignation.

Mr. Curtis has over 35 years of experience in the Canadian financial industry in the areas of trading, research, corporate finance and the management of public companies. In 1998, he founded and became President and a director of Cardwell Capital Inc., a private investment and trading corporation that invests in small and mid-capitalization public companies trading in North American markets. Mr. Curtis is presently CEO of Quinto Real Capital Corp., a junior mining exploration Company and is a director of a number of publically listed Canadian Companies.

On behalf of the Board,

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Wayne Tisdale
President and CEO
(604) 639-4455



Date: 01/17/2017 - 21:56
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Declan Resources Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


