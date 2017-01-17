New 2-Story Floorplans to Debut at Brookfield Residential's Juniper at Spencer's Crossing, This February

(firmenpresse) - MURRIETA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- This February, two new home designs will debut at Brookfield Residential's , a premier single-family neighborhood set within in Murrieta. Complementing the popular collection's two existing single-level designs, these gorgeous new two-story floorplans will offer more opportunities to own at the vibrant master-planned community.

Juniper's will span from approximately 3,571 to 3,812 square feet and will feature open-concept spaces with five to six bedrooms, including a first-level bedroom or optional multi-generational suite; three to four and one-half baths; a chef-caliber kitchen; an optional outdoor room accessible from the living room and dining area; a three-bay garage; and an optional detached one-car garage with optional California roll up rear door. The upper level will be equally impressive with a luxurious master bedroom with large master bath and enormous walk-in closet; spacious secondary bedrooms; and a bonus room that can be transformed into an optional bedroom with en-suite bath.

sweeping floorplan will feature approximately 4,091 square feet with five to seven bedrooms, including a first-floor bedroom with walk-in closet; three to five baths; a gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook leading to an optional outdoor room; a comfortable living room and formal dining room; and four-car tandem garage with optional California roll up rear door. The second level will offer a tranquil retreat for family with a lavish master bedroom suite with dual walk-in closets, three large secondary bedrooms and an oversized entertainment room for family time.

Both designs will be enriched by highly desirable features, including generous center islands, Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen; walk-in closets in all secondary bedrooms; dramatic entry foyers; and charming front porches.

For details on these exciting new Juniper floorplans, and to learn more about Spencer's Crossing enviable lifestyle with abundant recreation that includes the new Heroes Park, visit .

"Homebuyers are captivated by Juniper's elegant single-level designs and we're excited to debut the neighborhoods gorgeous new floorplans at Spencer's Crossing this February," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "The advantages of these two-story homes will stand out especially for larger families who covet their privacy and appreciate having the bedrooms separated from the main living areas."

In addition to the two-story designs coming soon, Juniper offers two single-level plans spanning from approximately 3,212 to 3,462 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, grand entry foyers, optional outdoor rooms and three-car tandem garages. Home prices start from the $400,000s. Other single-family home opportunities at Spencer's Crossing include by Brookfield Residential, by Woodside Homes and by Richmond American Homes.

Homeowners at Spencer's Crossing enjoy a well-rounded lifestyle that includes robust recreation, resort-style amenities and miles of trails to explore. The also provides access to top schools, as well as great shopping, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and more, while nearby Temecula features beautiful wineries and other unbeatable attractions. School-aged residents are included in the highly regarded Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union School District and Perris Union School District.

Spencer's Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and that include Heroes Park, as well as a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children's wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground. The 11.5-acre Sports Park is another coveted community feature with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand.

To visit Spencer's Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Bundy Canyon and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn right on Leon Road into the community.

For more information on the Spencer's Crossing neighborhoods, please visit .

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles and San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at .

