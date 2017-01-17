Communities in Edmonton and area receive over $3 million in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canadian Heritage's Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund invests in 21 projects that celebrate our communities and shared heritage

Twenty-one community projects in Edmonton and the surrounding area will receive a total of over $3 million through the Government of Canada's , and to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"A healthy, strong and thriving community depends on sporting facilities, community recreation centres and outdoor spaces to encourage individuals to stay active. Investing in local recreation and cultural spaces will achieve this goal, and will help to foster an energized community."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding awarded to local projects through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will enhance our city greatly. On behalf of City Council and residents of Edmonton, we thank the Government of Canada for this investment in Queen Elizabeth Park. As the future home to Western Canada's first curated Indigenous Art Park, enhancements to this central location in our river valley will provide a safe, accessible place where Edmontonians can gather to connect with nature and the cultural history of this site."

- His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in Edmonton and area community infrastructure

Announcement by the Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP (Edmonton Mill Woods) and Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP (Edmonton Centre) on behalf of the Hon. Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification Canada)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the has allowed hundreds of organization to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $3,052,635

