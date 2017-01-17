Cardinal Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for January

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of January, 27, 2017. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

M. Scott Ratushny

CEO

(403) 234-8681



Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Laurence Broos

VP Finance

(403) 234-8681





More information:

http://www.cardinalenergy.ca/



PressRelease by

Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/17/2017 - 22:30

Language: English

News-ID 518190

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease