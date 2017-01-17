       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Cardinal Energy Ltd. Confirms Monthly Dividend for January

ID: 518190
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of January, 27, 2017. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
M. Scott Ratushny
CEO
(403) 234-8681

Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Laurence Broos
VP Finance
(403) 234-8681



More information:
http://www.cardinalenergy.ca/



Keywords (optional):

cardinal-energy-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/17/2017 - 22:30
Language: English
News-ID 518190
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 41

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.551
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 21
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z