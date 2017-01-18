Replace Hair Glasgow welcomes DR LUCA DE FAZIO as Hair Transplant Surgeon

Replace Hair has brought on hair loss expert DR LUCA DE FAZIO as new Hair Transplant Surgeon in the Glasgow Hair Loss Clinic. Dr.Fazio is one of the most expert users of Trichoscan and will perform an in-depth analysis of the hair and the scalp

(firmenpresse) - Dr. De Fazio is also one of the most expert users of Trichoscan a microscopic computerized method used to perform an in-depth analysis of the hair and the scalp, DR LUCA DE FAZIO takes new position as Hair Transplant Surgeon for Replace Hair. Full details can be found here [http://www.replacehair.co.uk/hair-transplant-clini...](http://www.replacehair.co.uk/hair-transplant-clinics)



Replace Hair CEO, Lucy Owens expressed confidence that DR LUCA DE FAZIO is ready to handle the job, saying:



One of the most experienced and respected Hair Transplant Surgeons in the World.



Among the new responsibilities DR LUCA DE FAZIO can expect to handle, the main challenges are:



Dr. De Fazio is also one of the most expert users of Trichoscan



Perform an in-depth analysis of the hair and the scalp



Expert in Trichological Surgery



After his degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Perugia, Dr. De Fazio completed a post graduate qualification with full marks in General Surgery and a further qualification in Medicine and Plastic Surgery and Hair Loss Surgery.



He also became a member of the teaching staff in the faculty of Medicine and Surgery in Perugia with particular emphasis on Maxillo-Facial surgery. Afterwards he became an effective member of the examination committee for degrees in Medicine and Surgery, Odontostomatology and Dental Implants.



At the beginning of 2000, the doctor started to develop and experiment on his own surgical technique that would allow the transplant of single hair follicles with results that exceeded existing standard hair transplant procedures. During the same period, he implemented a new rotating micro scalpel called Bulbix as well as an Implanter Bulbix after just one year that would allow hair transplants to reach the same bulbar depth as the donor area.



Dr. De Fazio is also one of the most expert users of Trichoscan a microscopic computerized method used to perform an in-depth analysis of the hair and the scalp. He is also a member of the Testa Collo Italian Society of Surgeons (SICTC), Italian Society of Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery (SIES) and the Italian Society of Hair Restoration (ISHR).





Over the years, he also became an author of numerous publications and he became known on regional television channels (in the regions of Umbria and Marche Italy) as well as national channels, such as Mediaset, to participate as a guest and expert in Trichological Surgery. He attended around 250 congresses in Italy and abroad and he was also a speaker for 45 national and international congresses.



Customers and current employees are invited to send their messages of congratulations and welcome to the new Hair Transplant Surgeon via the website: http://www.replacehair.co.uk/.





More information:

http://www.replacehair.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Replace Hair

http://www.replacehair.co.uk/

PressRelease by

Replace Hair

Requests:

Replace Hair

http://www.replacehair.co.uk/

+44-141-280-2656

21 Bath Street

Glasgow

United Kingdom

Date: 01/18/2017 - 00:00

Language: English

News-ID 518193

Character count: 3133

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Replace Hair

Ansprechpartner: Colin

Stadt: Glasgow

Telefon: +44-141-280-2656



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease