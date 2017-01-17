EKC PR Client and Musically Star Brooke Liz Releases Pop Single "Bubblegum," Co-Written With The Voice's Paulina Cerrilla

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- EKC PR client is only 14 years old, but already she's a singer/songwriter, actress, model, creative artist, influencer, and Musically star. Brooke's highly anticipated first single "Bubblegum," co-written with Paulina Cerrilla from NBC's The Voice, has been released today and is now available on . The song's music video, currently on , follows Brooke's quest to gain her crush's attention, only to realize they both have something in common.

"I worked extremely hard last year on perfecting my music so I'm beyond thrilled that I can finally share it with everyone," said Brooke Liz. "Writing 'Bubblegum' with Paulina Cerrilla was a surreal experience, and one that I'm beyond grateful for. Together we were able to create an upbeat, catchy pop song that is very relatable."

Born and raised in Cartersville, GA, Brooke Liz's introduction to the entertainment industry started early in life when she modeled for Macy's at 18 months old. Over the years, she has participated in numerous runway shows for Nordstrom, recently appeared in featured roles on Showtime's Shameless and Lifetime's My Haunted House, lent her voice in Fashion Feline: The Movie, and was the lead host and regular in several episodes of the YouTube series LEGO® Building with Friends.

Back in February 2014, after having been recognized at the International Modeling and Talent Association () convention, Brooke's family opted to help their daughter aggressively pursue a professional acting and music career by moving to Los Angeles.

"I'm so thankful that I have parents who are behind my dreams and want to help me reach another level of my career," states Brooke. "Since moving to LA, I have been incredibly blessed with all the opportunities presented to me, and seeing my fan base grow right in front of my eyes has truly been an amazing ride."

In her spare time, Brooke enjoys gymnastics, DIY & decorating, baking, swimming, and visiting theme parks. The young teen also serves as a First Responder for the Bully Prevention Solution Station -- an anti-bullying organization which helps youths.

Singer/Songwriter Brooke Liz

