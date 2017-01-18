Conifex Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call

Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex" or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2016 results prior to the market open on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:00 AM Pacific time / 11:00 AM Eastern time on the same day to discuss its financial results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access: 800-396-7098

Access: 416-340-8527

The call will also be available on instant replay access until February 28, 2017. For Instant Replay Access, please dial one of the following numbers and enter Participant Pass Code 8627905#.

Toll-Free Access: 800-408-3053

Access: 905-694-9451

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex has expanded its operations to include bioenergy production following the commencement of commercial operations of its power generation facility at Mackenzie, British Columbia.

Contacts:

Conifex Timber Inc.

Yuri Lewis

Chief Financial Officer

(778) 331-8687





