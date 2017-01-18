New Young Adult "Spy/Fly" Adventure Book By Eric Auxier Launches

Eric Auxier is launching his brand new book, âJihadi Hijackingâ, available in print and ebook through Amazon, and targeted at fans of the Young Adult, espionage and aviation literary worlds. More information is available at the website: http://amazon.com/dp/1514395975

(firmenpresse) - Airline pilot and author Eric Auxier is launching his brand new book, Jihadi Hijacking. The book has just gone live, and is available in print and ebook through Amazon. The novel is expected to become a big hit with fans of the Young Adult, thriller and aviation literary worlds.



More information on the book can be found here: http://amazon.com/dp/1514395975



This is the sixth book, and third "Mission" in the "Code Name: Dodger" young adult spy series that Auxier has authored. (The series' "Missions" are episodic, and can be read in any order.) Jihadi Hijacking sets its main focus on streetwise teen orphan Justin Reed and his adopted secret agent father, Bob, who find themselves aboard a hijacked airliner. But that is only half the problem: even if they can overcome the terrorists, who's left to fly the plane? Readers will likely find particular interest in the fact that, as young Justin fights the enemy, he slowly begins to learn and understandand even empathizewith their plight.



The author says that the novel was written to not only entertain, but to help readers, young and old, better understand the truth behind the oft-overblown headlines coming out of the Middle East. There's also particular excitement about this launch because the story takes place on a hijacked Airbus A321the very same type plane that Auxier Captains for a major U.S. airline, promising to deliver a solid grounding to a high-flying tale.



Indeed, critics seem to agree. Kirkus Review calls Jihadi Hijacking, "A free-wheeling, engaging espionage tale that aims to enlighten readers," and the Online Book Club calls it, "Superb on so many levels. A highly-detailed, entertaining, and character-driven spy thriller."



The book's cover art was created by the author and Jihadi Hijacking is being released by EALiterary Press.



Eric Auxier has a background of nearly 40 years as an airline pilot, is a Columnist for Airways Magazine, as well as a blogger (capnaux.com) and freelance writer. This helped shaped the creation of the book by the author having a passion for both aviation and espionage adventures.





Auxier has hopes that the book will enlighten readers in an entertaining way. Indeed, subtle themes of religion, politics and personal faith run through the book. A major theme, the author says, is that of human empathy and cultural understanding triumphing over prejudice and hate.



When asked about why he wrote the book, Auxier said: I wanted to convey to my readers the fact that the vast majority of Muslims are peace-loving, just like us. Only a misguided few insist on corrupting their religion into a call for war. While ostensibly a spy and aviation adventure, I believe the reader will come away with a much more profound understanding of not only the Islamic world, but Middle East politics and human nature. In the end, we are all human, and a little understanding and empathy goes a long way to solving our differences.



This positive outlook from the author is certainly testament to his optimism considering some of the mishaps during its creation. At one point, the author's brother, a radio broadcaster, recorded the villain's voice for the book trailer. He did a thorough and convincing jobonly to discover his recording had accidentally broadcast over his radio station's airwaves, forcing the station to issue a public apology and explanation.



In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking Jordanian attorney Mahmoud Fadli, Pakistani blogger Ifrah Imam, and New York resident Karim Elsammak for their profound insights into Muslim and Middle East culture, saying: I would like to particularly thank the people of Skatistan.org, who seek to promote cross-cultural understanding and education through skateboarding in such places as Kabul, Afghanistan. In the novel, the fictional skatepark of Thrashistan is a stand-in for that wonderful park, and figures prominently in the story. Oh, and also government authorities, who chose not to prosecute my brother for his unintentional radio faux pas.



Those interested in learning more about the book can visit: http://amazon.com/dp/1514395975





More information:

http://capnaux.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

EALiterary Press

http://capnaux.com

PressRelease by

EALiterary Press

Requests:

EALiterary Press

http://capnaux.com



4126 E Chambers St

Phoenix

United States

Date: 01/18/2017 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 518206

Character count: 4544

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EALiterary Press

Ansprechpartner: Eric Auxier

Stadt: Phoenix



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 17/01/2017



Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease