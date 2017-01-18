SafePro Auto Glass Earns Esteemed 2016 Angieâs List Super Service Award

âFor the sixth year in a row, SafePro Auto Glass has earned the automotive service industryâs coveted Angieâs List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angies List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angies List after the company added a new, free membership tier.



Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers, said Angies List Founder Angie Hicks. Only a fraction of the [windshield replacement companies in Phoenix](http://safeproautoglass.com/), Arizona were able to do it.



Angies List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an A rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angies List, pass a background check and abide by Angies List operational guidelines.



Once again we are honored and privileged to receive such a prestigious award from our customer feedback on a reputable website like Angies List, praised Rex Altree, President and CEO of SafePro Auto Glass. Mr. Altree continued, In 2017 we hope to continue earning the highest levels of customer satisfaction and ratings for our auto glass services.



Auto glass service company ratings are updated daily on Angies List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.



For more than 21 years, Angies List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged across all age groups as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.





The biggest change at Angies List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality automotive service professionals, Hicks said. And thats good for everyone.



For more information about the Angie's List Super Service Award, please contact [SafePro Auto Glass](http://safeproautoglass.com/).



###



SafePro Auto Glass is an award winning windshield replacement and auto glass repair company in Arizona. From its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, SafePro Auto Glass operates throughout the State of Arizona via mobile installers who are certified automotive glass experts. Since 1995, SafePro Auto Glass has grown to become Arizonas largest private family owned company.



Angie's List helps facilitate happy transactions between more than 4.5 million consumers nationwide and its collection of highly rated service providers in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. Built on a foundation of more than 10 million verified reviews of local service, Angie's List connects consumers directly to its online marketplace of services from member-reviewed providers, and offers unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.





http://safeproautoglass.com/



SafePro Auto Glass

http://safeproautoglass.com/

