The 5th Quarter App: Amalgamating your social networking instincts with your collegial love

(firmenpresse) - Minnesota, 18th January'17 - Social networking, of late, has become stagnated and insipid owing to the absence of evolving features that would add flavor to this platform. The5th Quarter' app is a breakthrough digital attempt to add a new perspective to socializing, primarily from university students' vantage point.



Released in December'16 and downloadable from Google Play, the app targets fans that were looking for an avenue to express passionate support for their universities. Fans need to download the app, create a profile, subscribe to favorite university, set the college fight songs of marching bands as ringtones and then remain updated about contemporary university events through custom news feed, socialize and create personalized video stream for promoting own 5th quarter competition.



The app, college ringtones app, is unique in many ways. As a catalyst for #SupportYourU campaign, it patronizes HBCU marching bands ringtones, allow subscribers to automate band competition, battle of the bands and download fight songs intuitively. This college student chat app is an endeavor to strategically tie up with HBCU partners who can facilitate the founder's attempt to connect with students, faculty, alumni and fans.The app patronized to non HBCU bands too. Fans would have to shell out a nominal fee for subscribing and The 5th Quarter would share the profits with the university. University's profit share would multiply as it would committedly promote app amongst fans. The fundraiser app is meant to be multi-purposed as it would offer services like ringtone setting, fund raising, video playing, socializing and reading news feed.



High school marching bands can use the app as band fund raiser. Band directors, after creating a profile on app, can upload their band's recorded fight song or alma mater for seeking support for recording from local community. Universities can also reach out to high school students and college dance and drill team.





Students interested in networking and interacting with fellow students at other institutions can search profiles by majors and can collaborate among themselves for research projects, lectures and entrepreneurial ventures. With the video section of app, one can create his own 5th quarter competition by opting for two bands that would be pitted against each other.



The ambitious app, powered by Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd., is the brainchild of Kesmond Wilson and Patrick Wheeler, two erstwhile Florida Agricultural and Mechanical university students. A productive meeting in 2013's fall within the precincts of college math class led them to hatch the idea of starting a mobile tech company that develops college mobile apps to cater to college students to facilitate college social networking.











http://www.the5thquarter.biz/



