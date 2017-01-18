Rockcliff Expands Talbot Drill Program to 7,500m Intersects 5.6m Grading 5.90% Cueq including 2.8m Grading 9.9% Cueq

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Rockcliff Copper Corporation ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RCU)(FRANKFURT: RO0)(WKN: A142TR) is pleased to announce drill hole assay results from its on-going Phase 2 drill program on the Talbot Property, Manitoba. The Talbot Property forms part of Rockcliff's Snow Lake Project which is located within the prolific Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, Manitoba, Canada.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO commented, "Diamond drilling at the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit continues to intersect significant high grade mineralization and the mineralization remains open in all directions. The deposit is comprised of multiple lenses which is typical of large producing mines in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake mining camp. The drill program has now been expanded from 6,000 metres to 7,500 metres. We continue to focus on resource expansion of the deposit as well as drill testing geophysical plates/anomalies recently discovered from the resurveying of historical drill holes."

Completed drill hole information from its ongoing Phase 2 drill program is tabled below.

TB-016 was drilled at UTM NAD83 co-ordinates 458511E/5997012N, to a depth of 1,028 metres, along an azimuth of 285 degrees, and a dip of -70 degrees.

A preliminary image of the location of TB016 in the Talbot deposit main lens and the geophysical conductive plates to be drill tested in the current drill program is shown below.

The gold-rich Talbot copper deposit is defined as a stratabound, gold-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) copper deposit consisting of several multiple lenses of coarse grained to stringer to massive sulphides consisting of pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrrhotite in a quartzofeldspathic gneiss. The depositional environment is similar to that of present and past producing base metal deposits of bi-modal volcaniclastic rocks in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt.

3D Longitudinal Section of Talbot Deposit highlighting TB-016 and Buried Untested Geophysical Plate below Deposit:

On February 4, 2016, Rockcliff announced on the Talbot Property an Inferred Mineral Resource as set out in the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report dated January 25, 2016 and titled "Technical Report on the Talbot Property, Manitoba, Canada" (the "Technical Report"), a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at , in respect of an initial Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") for the Talbot Deposit located on the Talbot Property, central Manitoba.

The Inferred Mineral Resource Statement prepared by RPA for the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit is detailed below.

Mineral Resource Statement, Talbot Deposit, Manitoba, RPA, January 26, 2016

Laboratory QA/QC

Samples of half core are packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample is dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analysis and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

Rockcliff can earn a 51% interest in the Talbot Property from Hudbay Minerals Inc. Please refer to the news release dated October 11, 2016 for specific points of the option agreement.

Please visit our website at for additional information.

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Copper Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of the highest grade unmined metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon - Snow Lake (FF-SL) greenstone belt specifically centered on Snow Lake, MB. The Snow Lake Project, totalling in excess of 45,000 collective hectares is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts the highest grade unmined NI 43-101 copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), the highest grade unmined historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit and the Morgan zinc deposit), includes a high grade former lode gold producer (Laguna) and a Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR) on the Tower property which includes the T-1 copper deposit in the FF-SL greenstone belt. Rockcliff also owns the near surface MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. Additionally, Rockcliff owns a zinc-silver rich NI 43-101 Resource (the Shihan deposit) in Ontario and a royalty on two gold properties in Colombia, South America.

Rockcliff is well funded with approximately CDN$2.5 million in its treasury and no debt.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

