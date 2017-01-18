Wholesale Wedding Dresses from Fannybrides.com Open Low-Cost Shopping Options for Soon-to-Weds

Buying wedding dresses at cheap prices was a challenge for shoppers who preferred shopping in brick-and-mortar stores, but ecommerce stores like Fannybrides.com are changing the trends fast.

(firmenpresse) - China - Majority of retail shoppers have now switched to ecommerce stores, which has changed the dynamics of the global retail landscape. Fannybrides.com, an online store that sells wholesale wedding dresses , has now emerged as an ecommerce giant globally, though the e-stores strength lies in its workforce and huge production capacity. The Suzhou, China based ecommerce enterprise is nestled in the heart of Chinas wholesale garments industry, and is considered one of the first wedding dress manufacturers in China to start large-scale production. The workers of Fannybrides.com have got rich experience and they can now produce more than 3,500 pieces of wedding dresses every month. The store is now offering large discounts on good quality wedding dresses and special occasion dresses.



Started in 2005, Fannybrides.com has now become a trustworthy wedding and evening dress manufacturer in China, with their specialization in manufacturing and wholesaling wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, evening dresses and cocktail dresses. The wholesale wedding dresses for retailers offered by the ecommerce giant are now popular inside China and in major countries in Europe and North America as well. With close to hundred professionals working for the ecommerce enterprise, the store can now offer 3,500 pieces of fashionable wedding dresses and retailer dresses. Apart from offering machinated wedding apparels, the store also offers custom-designed wedding dresses with intricate artworks or designs.



Fannybrides.com has secured its position in the competitive market by offering high-quality apparels at the most competitive prices. The MOQ or minimum order quantity has also been lowered to just one piece for the first purchase, whereas many other retailers require their customers to buy at least ten pieces of any product they choose. The store also now offers attractive drop-shipping benefits for its retailers and suppliers dotted across the world. This way, retailers can just forward the order quantity and order details of their customers and ecommerce enterprise can directly ship their products to the buyers. Fannybrides.com also now offers huge discounts to their retail buyers in and outside China. However, the companys objective is now to become the top supplier and wholesaler globally for wholesale wedding dresses.





