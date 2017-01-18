Small Business Networking Build Relationships Marketing Prospect Report Launched

A new report has been launched by Your Business Coaching Club, an online small business training hub. The new report places an emphasis on the importance of networking to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

(firmenpresse) - Your Business Coaching Club has released a new report into successful business networking. Your Business Coaching Club is an online hub for small businesses and entrepreneurs who wish to expand their knowledge and their business by using the sites coaching facilities.



The owner of Your Business Coaching Club, Craig Ridley, has 25 years experience of working as an accountant and has worked with many successful businesses. His website explains that he has always been interested in why some businesses are successful and why some fail.



Craig's experiences within the business world and his years of training have allowed him to create his own small business coaching program online. The website has different levels of membership to the small business coaching club available alongside a series of free business coaching reports.



The latest report to be released is a guide to successful business networking. The report begins by stating that business networking is a key skill that all small business owners need to master in order to be successful.



The report states that 82% find that networking events are important for negotiating important contracts, 85% say that in-person networking events help build more meaningful business relationships and that 95% say face to face meetings are essential to long term business relationships.



These figures show that networking is essential but is an often underestimated method of marketing for businesses. The report continues by giving reasons why networking is key including it being an inexpensive way to market, it increases confidence and builds good reputations and it is useful for gaining connections and getting high quality referrals.



The step by step guide in the report gives the business owner a practical framework to guide them through networking. these steps include giving relationships time to build, be prepared for networking events, using business cards correctly, not being negative about competition to others and using social media among many others.





