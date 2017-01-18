Anatoliy Golod, Donald Trump: riddle is solved making good world. GUIDES: good ways

The GUIDES sent information for elections result few months before elections, few days before elections, even few days after elections message was sent to senators, journalists in all states in USA (that electors have confirmed good result).

(firmenpresse) - The GUIDES sent information for elections result few months before elections, few days before elections, even few days after elections message was sent to senators, journalists in all states in USA (that electors have confirmed good result). Many journalists have found the information how elections in United States were managed from good GUIDES for good results, good relations.



Super news "Who is managing Mrs.Hillary Clinton?" was read around the world. This message includes real information, it can help to many people, because Hillary Clinton was going just to do politics for conflict structures (you know it even from her previous politics), but good chances that Donald Trump is going to do good relations with different countries (it is always necessary to find good decisions, but obviously, that he is going to make more good politics for many countries). List with publications samples on many news sites you can find on the web site ( www.super-dobro.com kind communications) before signature, also message was sent to many thousands people in USA government organizations, to senators in all states, to Congress; you know that many electors are from them or talk with them also, the message also was sent to public, to many thousands correspondents, management in ABC, NBC Universal, CNN, FOX News, BBC News, AP etc., to many correspondents in different States, it helped to make more good relations in mass media in different states for Donald Trump. For making good relations, good situations in the world General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service created in Russian Federation (GUIDES, General director, creator: Anatoliy Golod, has diploma with honors, Ph.D.)



Anatoliy Golod suggest good cycles theory. It can do good all: health, politics, technologies, it can recieve Nobel Prize. Also scientific analysis say that it was necessary to make good cycles theory (GUIDES has done it, that cycles can have good plus very good positions). But conflict structures to much used theories with crisises in cycles, so conflict structures programably made bad results, when they were making bad settings for planning systemes in different spheres (so, conflict structures also wanted to promote Hillary Clinton for conflicts). But it is necessary to use good cycles theory to make good settings for planning systems, for special systems, for all systems: cycles can have good plus very good positions, balancing between good plus very good positions. To make good attention for good plus very good cycles GUIDES have done good scientific joke: "People say that during periods women will get two orgazms a day: good plus very good, it will help to make good comfort balancing for organizm development. Also it is possible additional good plus very good balancing any day", so it will be also good on the way for Paradise feeling, but also good social, good economic activities, good relations are necessary. Also was campaign in special program systems that Donald Trump with Anatoliy Golod have got government contract from The God Almighty to build Paradise in the world, that is very attractive for audience. GUIDES suppose that Donald Trump can make good politics, good relations with Russia, with all countries. That's why GUIDES decided to help him.





You know, real reason why Edward Snowden had come to Russia, to China was that CIA gave him information to give it for Russia, for China, for other countries (Assange story is like that, but in Assange story is a percent that CIA gave him information so, that he thought that he works with his informers). Russia will use it for making good results for Russia, for the world. It is necessary take attention to do all telephone calls will come to addressees; because bad structures have big network in all countries for blocking advertising calls to many companies, bad structures use it to change economic, social activities, to control mass media (mass media need success, calls for advertisers, then advertisers can pay more for good advertising); so, if take attention, it is possible to do all telephone calls will come very good, it will make good social, economic results for people, for many companies, for mass media in all countries.



(Mass media also find that General Information Defense Excellent Service GUIDES from Russia also creatively is named Central Intelligence Universe (Universal) Agency, because GUIDES can accumulate all security services resources to help to direct it for making good relations in the world, journalists also think: what if help in good result for elections in USA is special operation from real big big Intelligence Intelligence Agency for preventing conflicts in future, it is well known that for real big job can do it looking like usually, but doing much; versions are different, including Presidential status General director from GUIDES for big systems: creative versions can be different, good job is real. But also is information that bad structures make problems to GUIDES director in contacts in phone calls, in work contacts, so if you can help to make good contacts with journalists, politicians, economists, public, it is actual for additional big good job).



ALSO IT IS ACTUAL TO READ THESE GREAT NEWS IN THE BIG VERSIONS, YOU CAN KNOW MORE GOOD INFORMATION: www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/401063



"Sensation: eights will sign peace on the Earth. Russia improves the world": https://www.prbuzz.com/politics-a-public-affairs/384857



RUSSIAN VERSION: www.pronline.ru/Khoroshiie-priedskazaniia-sbyvaiutsia-Pridiet-vosmoi-i-podpishiet-MIR-na-Ziemlie.html



Anatoliy Golod

General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)

Address: Moscow, Russian Federation

Phone: +7(495)7604918

Email: anatoliygolod(at)superdobro.com

Website: http://www.super-dobro.com/





http://www.super-dobro.com/



General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)

Firma: General Universal Information Defense Excellent Service (GUIDES)



