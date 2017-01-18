Detailed Insights into United States Haircare Market displays a CAGR of 0.7% by 2020

Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Research Hub

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 18, 2017: In the recent years, improving technology and emerging hair products have provided a lot of exposure to the hair care industry. According to a new study added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH), The United States of America represents the largest market for hair care products under the personal and beauty care segment. This study is entitled as Consumer and Market Insights: Haircare Market in the U.S., which provides insights on high growth categories of hair care to target trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and category level distribution data & brands market shares. According to the key findings, the U.S. haircare market is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 0.7% during the years 2015-2020.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=915197



It is well known that hair care products help to protect and nourish the hair and reduce damage. Also, tedious and tiring life, as well as the harmful elements in the environment, leads to dull and damaged hair. Thus, to overcome this issue, now hair care products are used by hair care professionals in salons and also by an individual at home. It has also been observed by the study that rising consumption of hair care products, especially among the youth, and the consumers recent increase in fashion consciousness will boost the market in the U.S. during the forecasted period. Additionally, factors like the early adoption of hair dyes and the increased usage of hair colors by the public in the U.S. region will raise the prospects for growth in this market until 2020.



According to the type of hair and its requirements, there are different categories of hair care products available in the market such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling gels, hair loss treatments, colorants, serums, hair spray, glazes and hair accessories which are precisely covered in the study. Among these, wide adoption of shampoo as a hair care item in the U.S. resulted in the growth of this segment. On the other hand, salon hair care is estimated to witness the rapid value growth during the forecast period of 2015-2020. In this subsequent section, distribution data coverage including the percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as convenience stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, department stores, drug stores & pharmacies etc. are also provided. Amongst, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for the uppermost distribution share in the U.S. Haircare market.





Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/consumer-and-market-insights-haircare-in-the-us-report.html



Furthermore, the report states that, the leading brand in Shampoo category is Head & Shoulders. This is because it offers multiple benefits like scalp care, better hair texture and reduction in hair fall. Currently, the leading players operating in the market are Unilever Plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and L'Oreal S.A. The market share of the leading brands and private labels including growth analysis from 2012 to 2015 are also outlined in the report.









More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/haircare-market.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.





PressRelease by

Market Reserach Hub

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub





Date: 01/18/2017 - 08:05

Language: English

News-ID 518219

Character count: 3521

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Reserach Hub

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 01.18.2017



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease