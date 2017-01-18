       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Prima BioMed to Maintain NASDAQ Listing

ID: 518220
(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Prima BioMed Ltd (ASX: PRR) (NASDAQ: PBMD) the "Company" has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market indicating that the Company's American Depositary Shares have maintained a closing bid price of US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days from 28 December 2016 to 11 January 2017. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule") and the Company's American Depositary Shares will remain listed on the NASDAQ Global Market.

Prima BioMed is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the NASDAQ in the US. For further information please visit .

Mr. Matthew Beck
The Trout Group LLC
+1 (646) 378-2933


Mr. Matthew Gregorowski
Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 2 8234 0100



published by: Marketwired
Date: 01/18/2017 - 07:02
Language: English
Firma: PRIMA BIOMED LTD
Stadt: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA


