Cambodia The Cards and Payments Industry to 2021 Trends and Opportunities

Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Cambodian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including check payments and payment cards during the review period (2012-2016).

Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as The Cards and Payments Industry in Cambodia: Emerging Trends and Opportunities to 2021.



It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including check payments and payment cards during the review period (20122016).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, and transaction values and volumes during the review period and over the forecast period (20172021). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together Timetrics research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

It provides current values for the Cambodian cards and payments industry for 2016, and forecast figures to 2021.

It details the different demographic, economic, infrastructural and business drivers affecting the Cambodian cards and payments industry.

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.

It details marketing strategies used by various banks and other institutions.

Key Highlights:

The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) launched the Fast and Secure Transfer (FAST) Payment system in July 2016. FAST Payment offers a quick, secure and efficient method of interbank transactions in local currency for commercial banks and micro deposit-taking institutions (MDIs). FAST Payment offers its services to 13 commercial banks and MDIs. Banks that have adopted this system include Acleda Bank, Cambodian Public Bank, Canadia, Advanced Bank of Asia (ABA), BIDC, Phillip and Sathapana. The NBC is developing a Shared Switch System, an integrated platform to facilitate electronic payments such as transactions at ATMs, POS terminals and online and mobile payments.



Leading international schemes, including MasterCard and UnionPay International, are making their presence felt in the countrys debit card market, which was previously dominated by Visa. MasterCard is collaborating with several banks to strengthen its foothold in Cambodia; in July 2016, for instance, MasterCard established partnerships with 13 banks in Cambodia, including six foreign-owned banks and Acleda Bank, the leading debit card issuer. UnionPay International collaborated with ABA to offer the ABA UnionPay Debit Card in Cambodia, following their card issuance cooperation agreement in 2014.



The emergence of mobile banking applications is likely to accelerate a shift towards alternative payments in Cambodia. In May 2016, Maybank launched a mobile banking app for customers in Cambodia, allowing them to conduct banking transactions, transfer funds and make online purchases. In the same month, ABA introduced ABA Mobile, allowing ABA customers to conduct a number of transactions using a code rather than a card, including P2P payments, cash withdrawal at ATMs, transaction and balance history checks, and utility bill payments.





More information:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

