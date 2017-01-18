ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GHENT, Belgium, 18 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the
Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 154,342 common shares have
been issued by the Company in exchange for ?1,011,939.05 as the result of the
exercise of warrants.
As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 61,076,074 shares outstanding.
The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities
conferring voting rights currently is 2,457,038 which equals the total number of
voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Currently
1,000 convertible bonds are outstanding entitling the holders thereof to
7,733,952 shares of the Company in the aggregate, upon conversion of such
convertible bonds.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co.,
Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company
is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
