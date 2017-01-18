ABLYNX ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXERCISE

GHENT, Belgium, 18 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the

Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 154,342 common shares have

been issued by the Company in exchange for ?1,011,939.05 as the result of the

exercise of warrants.



As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 61,076,074 shares outstanding.



The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities

conferring voting rights currently is 2,457,038 which equals the total number of

voting rights that may result from the exercise of these warrants. Currently

1,000 convertible bonds are outstanding entitling the holders thereof to

7,733,952 shares of the Company in the aggregate, upon conversion of such

convertible bonds.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Merck & Co.,

Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company

is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact



Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com





