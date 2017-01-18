Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction Research Market in China to 2020

Timetrics 'Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction in Spain to 2020: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the energy and utilities construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 18, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction in China to 2020: Market Forecast. The study has been prepared by analyzing the global market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Construction Market.



Timetrics 'Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction in China to 2020: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the energy and utilities construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the energy and utilities construction industry in China. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the energy and utilities construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Energy and Utilities Infrastructure Construction in China to 2020: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the energy and utilities construction industry in China. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chinese construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Scope



Overview of the energy and utilities construction industry in China.

Historic and forecast market value for the energy and utilities construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2011 through to 2020.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the energy and utilities construction industry for the period 2011 through to 2020.



Reasons To Buy



This report provides you with valuable data for the energy and utilities construction industry in China.

This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.





