On January 12 and 13, 2017, the CIUTI Forum was held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with the theme of Short- and long-term Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Language Professions.

Among a number of highly professional sub-forums, the one themed as AI, Big Data and Language Collaborative Innovation organized by Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (GTCOM) captured much attention.



Featured speeches were delivered by five distinguished speakers, including Yoyo HUANG, Executive Vice President of Translators Association of China (TAC) and Co-chairman of Language Big Data Alliance (LBDA), Maurizio VIEZZI, President CIUTI, University of Trieste, Kunai LIU, Director of Business Development, Alabama Cloud Europe, François MASSION, Director of D.O.G. DokumentationohneGrenzenGmbH, and Marcin FEDER, Head of the Interpreter Support and Training Unit, European Parliament, Brussels. Theysharedviews with experts and scholars from different countrieson the development of the language industry in the era of AI.



Youyi HUANG mentioned that LBDA consisted of over 150 members from colleges, universities, enterprises and research institutes, and ithad been striving to builda worldwide platform forcloser collaboration among its members.LBDA and CIUTI will work together to create a mechanism for promoting the collaboration among universities, research institutes and language service enterprises. In the future, the two sides will jointly build the technology sharing and application platform.In addition, Youyi HUANG alsotalked about the challenges facingthe language service industry in the eraof AIand how it could translate those challenges into opportunities.In his view, itis crucial to establish a coordination mechanism and a resourcesharing platform for the collaborative development of AI, big data and language.



In his speech ALaymans Reflections onTechnology, Maurizio VIEZZIraised three questions:Is technology useful? Will technology change interpreting? Istechnology a threat or an opportunity?, whichprovokedthoughtsamong the attendees at the Forum. He talked from the perspective of his line of profession and proposed a number of constructive measures through brainstorming discussions.





QunkaiLIU delivered a speech titled  Real-time Transcription in the Cloud, Powered by AI Technology, noting that thanks tothe combination of cloud computing and AI, the real-time transcription technologywas brought by the rapid development of the multimedia and live broadcasting industry.



François MASSION, in his speech on Internet of Things, Cognitive Assistants and the Role of Language Professionals, expressed his opinions about AI. He also mentioned that cognitive assistants and robots played a key role in the process of communications and in the collection of structured and unstructured information.



Marcin FEDER introduced the new technologies applied by interpreters of the European Parliament, and elaborated from the perspectives of both opportunities and challenges on the approaches to improve interpreting efficiency and quality, as well as exploring new ways to enhance interpreters work in the future.



