Centurion Increases Private Placement from $250,000 to $350,000, Closes $321,000 in First Tranche

Vancouver, B.C., January 17, 2017. Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CTN: TSX-V) (Centurion, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 4,589,000 Units priced at $0.07 for proceeds of $321,230. The previously announced $250,000 financing was oversubscribed and the Company has increased this to $350,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at $0.12 during the first year or $0.15 during the second year, following the closing. The shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring in May 2017.



Proceeds from this financing shall be used to advance the Ana Sofia, Argentina agri-gypsum plant and for general corporate purposes.





ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of gold and agri-mineral projects.

On Behalf of the Board,



David G. Tafel

President and CEO



For Further Information:

David Tafel

Director

604-683-1991



Suite 520 - 470 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1V5

Tel: (604) 484-2161

Fax: (604) 683-8544

www.centurionminerals.com

info(at)centurionminerals.com





